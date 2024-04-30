Homes r Us extends helping hand to UAE residents affected by recent storms

Published: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 10:51 AM Last updated: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 11:01 AM

In response to the recent storms that have swept through the UAE, Homes r Us announced its commitment to aiding affected residents in restoring their homes to their former glory. As the community comes together in the aftermath of the rains, Homes r Us stands united with its customers, offering comprehensive home restoration services.

The home furnishings brand proudly offers a range of services aimed at easing the burden on affected homeowners. These include free removal of damaged furniture, complimentary deep cleaning services, and an exclusive 35 per cent discount on all Homes r Us products. Additionally, customers can enjoy the convenience of 48-hour guaranteed delivery, zero per cent EMI options, and free interior design consultations.

As a trusted name in home furnishings and services, Homes r Us remains committed to supporting the community during times of adversity. With a dedicated team and a range of specialised offerings, Homes r Us stands ready to assist homeowners in rebuilding their lives and homes.

Understanding the many challenges faced by those grappling with the aftermath of the storms, Homes r Us reassures homeowners that they are not alone in their journey towards rebuilding. With a heartfelt approach, the brand pledges to restore every corner of cherished spaces with care and dedication.

To streamline the process for customers, all services can be easily accessed through a single point of contact: 050 7863537.