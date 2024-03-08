Women's Day Special: Pushing boundaries with passion and perseverance
Three highly successful business owners explain why Dubai offers them boundless opportunities to excel as a woman and an entrepreneur as part of a special Women's Day spotlight by leading business setup consultancy A&A Associate
Female entreprenuership in UAE is currently seeing a boom thanks to a huge growth in the number of women-led venture funds that have only risen in recent years.
And one company at the forefront of that revolution is A&A Associate, a leading Dubai-based business setup consultancy that helped establish a record 5,000+ new business across various genres in 2023 alone. "Of them, a significant per centage were businesses founded or led solely by women from different spheres of life, nationalities and categories of industries. That tells you how women in Dubai are prepared to not only breaking the glass ceiling but also new grounds," said Robin Phillip, founder and CEO of the Dubai company that's targetting a 50 per cent year-on-year growth in number of new businesses by the end of this year. "There's huge potential and a lot of that is down to more women entering the market. They are hungry for success and are increasingly looking to start on their own, buoyed by not just their academic exccellence and experience but also a whole lot of confidence as we have seen with some of our recent clients," he added while spotlighting the 'extraordinary journeys of three remarkable women entrepreneurs' who he said 'exemplified resilience, determination, and innovation in the UAE business landscape'.
Amina Givala, originally from Paris, France, found her calling in Dubai five years ago. Leveraging her background in events management, Amina established three successful companies across the globe, specialising in organising concerts, festivals, artist management, and luxury travel experiences. "Dubai offered me boundless opportunities to excel as a woman and an entrepreneur. Every day feels like a new challenge, but with passion and perseverance, anything is achievable," said Amina who founded Ami Vision Agency in 2021 in Dubai before establishing offices in Saudi Arabia and Madagascar with a focus on a 'global market' that today includes France, Latin America and India.
Vandana Gupta, an accomplished architect and landscape designer, embarked on her entrepreneurial journey in 2020 in Dubai after years of working in high-level corporate firms. Her firm, V Design Studio, has rapidly gained recognition for its innovative designs and client-focused approach. "As a woman in a male-dominated industry, establishing my position was challenging but rewarding. My goal is to bring a unique perspective to design and deliver exceptional results for our clients," said Gupta whose company today boasts of a long-list of clients that include some of the region's biggest property developers and groups.
Asunción Redondo, originally from Spain, too embarked on a new venture in the UAE, founding A on R Expert Solutions Middle East. Despite entering a male-dominated field, Asunción's expertise and determination have propelled her business forward. "Nothing can stop you if you're determined. As a female entrepreneur, I'm proud to challenge stereotypes and contribute to society in meaningful ways," said Redondo who caters to over a dozen clients that today come from across timezones.
Hundreds of women like Redondo, Gupta and Givala today are part of a bustling entrepreneurial ecosystem in Dubai after having set up their individual businesses with all support under one roof from A&A Associate. "And each one of them have a beautiful story of their own to recount," said Phillip.
