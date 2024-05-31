Hive Children’s Theatre Festival set to feature new plays in May and June

Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 10:49 AM

The theatre is not just a place for a child to learn how to act, it protects the power of play, and is a lesson in collaboration, communication, creativity and confidence.

The hive is a 10-year old drama and public speaking school, and the largest in the UAE with over 1,000 students learning this craft every term. At the very centre of the hive’s work is their theater festival.

Malavika Varadan, founder of the hive says: “Our objective with the festival is to remove the barriers that keep children from performing arts in the city. With ticket prices for shows ranging from Dh100 to Dh1,000, theatre can be an expensive exercise for a family. By making our theatre shows free to watch, we ensure a supportive audience for our young actors on stage and give children around the UAE the chance to watch quality performances by kids their age. After all if you don’t see good theatre, you can’t do good theatre.”

Plays include The elephant in my kitchen; The witches; Goldilocks on trial; Inside out and upside down; and How to overthrow a student government.

The Hive Children’s Theatre Festival is the region’s only for-kids-by-kids drama festival that brings together over 600 actors, across 66 shows spread over six weekends. The most unique aspect of this festival is that it is free to watch.

The hive children’s theatre festival runs from May 18 to June 30. The festival schedule can be accessed via the instagram account @liveathive with links to book free seats, or by email on hivesocial@liveathive.ae