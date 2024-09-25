Hexitime enters UAE with iAccel GBI to revolutionise workforce collaboration using time banking currency

From left: Dr Hesham Abdalla, co-founder of Hexitime and former consultant paediatrician at Oxford University Hospitals and John Lodge, co-founder of Hexitime and former NHS Director.

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 5:29 PM

Hexitime, the world’s first timebank for professionals, is expanding into the UAE, bringing its award-winning platform to Middle Eastern businesses through a collaboration with iAccel GBI, a leading accelerator under Dubai SME's patronage. This expansion, along with iACCEL GBI’s vast network and market expertise, aims to revolutionise how industry professionals access and share knowledge, offering a digital marketplace where employees can exchange skills and expertise using a tokenised time currency.

Hexitime enhances efficiency, fosters collaboration, and reduces costs by upskilling the workforce without extra expenses. After transforming key sectors like healthcare and education in the UK, Hexitime is now offering UAE businesses an innovative solution to address organisational challenges, driving innovation, collaboration, and shared learning to improve healthcare delivery and outcomes.

"Hexitime is more than just a tool—it’s a force for good, creating a culture of collaboration and knowledge-sharing across organisations," said Dr Hesham Abdalla, co-founder of Hexitime and former consultant Paediatrician at Oxford University Hospitals. "By trading knowledge and skills, we enable professionals to come together, unlock their potential, and build stronger, more innovative teams that can take on the challenges of today’s fast-paced business environment. The time banking currency allows skills to be shared across divisions, whether real or imagined."

In many businesses, valuable expertise remains untapped due to silos and rigid job titles, leading companies to pay extra for external consultants. Hexitime addresses this by providing a digital marketplace where employees can trade knowledge and skills using a tokenised time currency.

Hexitime’s platform has proven effective in the UK, supporting over 4,500 users and winning multiple innovation awards. It is utilised by National Health Service members to exchange expertise, saving consultancy costs and boosting productivity. Hexitime has partnered with the University of Warwick to enhance its innovation ecosystem, showcasing its versatility beyond healthcare. Other partners include the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health and University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, among others.

John Lodge, co-founder of Hexitime and former NHS Director said: "Hexitime enables organisations to find hidden expertise within their workforce, bringing employees together to solve problems and innovate. Whether you’re looking to improve retention, increase productivity, or enhance profitability, Hexitime’s unique time banking system gives your employees the tools they need to drive your business forward."

Hexitime features a powerful organisational search engine that helps businesses discover expertise within their teams, fostering collaboration. The platform enables UAE organisations to unlock employee potential and allows residents to contribute their skills, promoting inclusivity. Organisations can explore Hexitime by arranging demos and hearing success stories from current users to effectively leverage the platform. As part of its growth strategy, Hexitime is focused on expanding not just in the UAE but globally. By year-end, it will attract major investors and launch the Social Pension initiative, connecting businesses to global communities and demonstrating its commitment to social good and workforce empowerment. Hexitime plans to expand into sectors like healthcare and education, with potential entry into corporate markets. Founded by NHS professionals John Lodge and Dr. Hesham Abdalla, Hexitime began as a solution to improve collaboration within the NHS. Its success in the UK, coupled with a partnership with the University of Warwick, has paved the way for international expansion, particularly in the UAE. Operating on an annual SaaS license model, Hexitime provides scalable, secure, and cost-effective solutions to maximise workforce potential. Its vision is to revolutionise operations by enabling professionals to exchange expertise, enhance outputs, asnd drive success through collaboration.

For more information about how Hexitime can help your business thrive, visit https://hexitime.com