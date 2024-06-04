HEX20 and Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences sign contract

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 10:40 AM

HEX20 is pleased to announce the signing of a contract with the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) to provide our innovative FlatSat solution. This cutting-edge technology will be utilised to train four exceptional students selected for the prestigious INSPIRE-COSPAR summer programme at the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado at Boulder.

This partnership signifies a major step forward in HEX20's mission to advance space technology and education. The FlatSat platform is designed to deliver unparalleled flexibility and efficiency in satellite testing, offering students a hands-on, immersive learning experience that prepares them for future careers in the space industry.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with KFAS to support the education and training of the next generation of space scientists and engineers,” said Lloyd Jacob Lopez, Chief Executive Officer at HEX20.

“This initiative aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in the space sector. We are excited to see the remarkable progress and contributions these talented students will make with the knowledge and experience gained from this programme.”

KFAS commented on the partnership, saying: “This collaboration with HEX20 is a testament to our dedication to advancing scientific knowledge and research capabilities in Kuwait. The hands-on training provided by the FlatSat solution will be invaluable for our students, equipping them with the expertise needed to excel in the dynamic field of space exploration. This is part of a broader ambition to enhance national capacity in space research.” “South Australia has rapidly emerged as a hub of innovation in space technology” said Sidharth Mehta, Regional Director, Middle East & North Africa, Department for Trade & Investment — South Australia. “HEX20's partnership with the KFAS not only underscores the strength of our industry but also highlights the vast opportunities in Kuwait and the broader MENA region for South Australian companies. The region's increasing focus on space exploration and technology presents immense potential for companies like HEX20 to expand their footprint, contribute to local advancements, and foster international partnerships.”

The selected students will undergo comprehensive training using the FlatSat platform, gaining expertise in satellite design, testing, and operations. This experience is expected to significantly bolster their academic and professional pursuits in the aerospace industry.