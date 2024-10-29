Hayat Organ Donation programme: IBPC Dubai inspires a legacy of life and unity

The Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC) Dubai proudly hosted the 'Gift of Life – Hayat Organ Donation programme' at the DoubleTree by Hilton, M Square, Dubai. This impactful event highlighted the importance of organ donation in saving lives and fostering compassion in the UAE community.

The ‘Gift of Life – Hayat Organ Donation programme’ represents The Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC) Dubai’s dedication to building a culture of generosity and unity. By encouraging organ pledging, the event showcased how individual actions can contribute to a greater collective impact. IBPC remains committed to fostering positive change and promoting initiatives that strengthen community well-being across the UAE.

According to Gulf News, Hayat, and Dubai Iconic Lady, The UAE's organ donation programme has experienced remarkable growth, with a 417 per cent increase in donors after death per million population over the last five years, making it one of the fastest-growing programs globally.

The evening began with a warm welcome from Dr Sahitya Chaturvedi, secretary general of IBPC Dubai, setting a gracious atmosphere for the event further emphasising on the profound and life-altering impact of organ donation. He also highlighted its crucial role in transforming lives both within the UAE and beyond.

Through initiatives like this, IBPC is raising awareness and driving meaningful change within the community. The council believes that fostering a culture of organ donation can transform countless lives and foster hope in those in need. Committed to building bridges of collaboration, IBPC encourages responsible actions and reinforces the importance of giving back to society, all part of its mission to create a better tomorrow for everyone.

The event commenced with inspiring speeches by Ramesh Mahalingam, governor of IBPC Dubai, and Siddharth Balachandran, chairman of IBPC Dubai. Both emphasised the life-saving impact of organ donation and how it aligns with the values of social responsibility. Leading experts in the field, Dr Omar Al Jaberi, advisor at the National Center for Regulating Organ Donation and Transplantation, and Dr Ali Al Obaidli, chairman of the UAE National Organ Transplantation Committee, offered insights into the legal, ethical, and medical frameworks that shape organ donation in the UAE. Attendees were moved by emotional testimonials from Nathalie Grall and organ recipients Seema Nair, Husena Beguwala, and Muhammad Saleem Ahmed, who shared how transplants transformed their lives. A highlight of the event was the engaging panel discussion moderated by Dr Maria Paula Gomez Gomez, Hayat Country director. The panel featured esteemed experts, including Dr Abhay Pande, consultant interventional cardiologist at Al Futtaim Health Hub, and Advocate P V Sheheen, managing partner at Bakertilly Law Corporation, who addressed the medical, legal, and ethical dimensions of organ donation. The audience actively participated in the Q&A session, reflecting the high level of engagement and the effectiveness of the discussions in promoting greater awareness. The programme saw enthusiastic participation from The Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC) members and their families, reinforcing the council’s commitment to promoting social initiatives. The evening concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks, recognising all speakers, panellists, donors, and attendees for their contributions to the success of the event.

For more information on the Hayat Organ Donation programme, visit https://mohap.gov.ae/en/hayat.