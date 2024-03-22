Has UAE zeroed in on its Net-Zero Commitment?

Published: Fri 22 Mar 2024, 11:01 AM

Achieving net-zero has gone from being an inconceivable aspiration to a feasible reality, embodying an ethos that has deeply infiltrated the foundation of sustainability. This prompts us to explore the UAE's current position concerning this commitment, as well as its potential for the future, on both a national and individual level.

For this exploration, it is necessary to examine key milestones. In 2021, the UAE introduced the Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, demonstrating the country's dedication to addressing climate change and transitioning to a sustainable, low-carbon economy. The UAE opened the initiative to 21 other countries at COP28, where they pledged to a Net Zero transition. This initiative established the remarkable goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, aligning with international efforts to limit global warming to well below two degrees Celsius, as outlined in the Paris Agreement. Building upon this initiative,

In 2022, the UAE further solidified its commitment to decarbonization by launching the National Net Zero by 2050 Pathway. This plan outlines a timeline and mechanisms for emissions reduction, guiding the country towards a net-zero future. As a significant global energy producer and emitter, UAE's role in shifting to a low-carbon economy is crucial.

The UAE faces climate change challenges like high temperatures, sea-level rise, and harsh weather. Prioritizing net-zero emissions can bring benefits in mitigating climate impacts, protecting people, infrastructure, and resources. By adopting renewables and sustainable tech, UAE can lead the global low-carbon transition, enhancing its reputation, attracting investments, and promoting economic growth and jobs.

Consequently, numerous policies and standards have been put into place, such as the Green Building and Sustainable Building Standards and the Estidama Pearl Rating System. This led to the creation of sustainable projects such as Masdar City in Abu Dhabi, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai, and communities like Sharjah Sustainable City.

Green and sustainable building standards reduce construction's environmental impact. To tackle climate change effectively, more ambitious net-zero technologies are needed in the construction sector. The shift towards net-zero is underway, but the question remains: Are these technologies fully utilized?

Net Zero Technologies so far have achieved a balance with eliminating greenhouse gases. Nonetheless, this focus has mostly been on energy efficiency and has overlooked other factors such as water, waste management, and its burden on limited resources. Instead, the adoption of Net Zero technologies needs to be expanded on a larger scale, including both commercial and residential properties and for both new and existing structures.

Centralised approaches cannot meet this goal, and thus, a more robust and decentralized Net Zero Approach must be pursued. One that results in a world wherein we do not require any electricity, water, and sewer connections!

BOOTES, a global company committed to achieving Net-Zero emissions, has successfully implemented large-scale Net-Zero technologies in a variety of settings, including residential, commercial, new construction, and existing structures worldwide. By integrating traditional Indian building principles with modern Net-Zero technologies, BOOTES has completed numerous projects in India, the USA, and the UAE. Notably, BOOTES completed India's first and largest Net-Zero Library in Jhansi in just 90 days. The 12000 sq. ft. library is the first of its kind in India, generating 100 percent of its energy on-site and reducing carbon emissions by up to 85 percent.

BOOTES offers four key advantages: Firstly, it pioneers Net-Zero at a comprehensive level by addressing energy, water, land, and waste management.

Secondly, it has the capability to decentralize systems in order to facilitate replicable and scalable net-zero transitions at an accelerated pace. Thirdly, it has a proven track record of delivering turnkey net-zero projects, from design to operation, in a record-breaking time of 90 days or less.

Finally, it applies advanced expertise in Building Information Management Systems to optimise costs, resources, and performance efficiencies, resulting in tangible project outcomes.

By following BOOTES' Net-Zero approach, UAE and Oman can aim for 100 per cent energy and water savings with advanced systems. With Policy reforms and investments make transitioning feasible, UAE can further focus on Net-Zero alignment through strategic partnerships.

Deepak Rai is Managing Director at BOOTES. Views expressed are his own and do not reflect the newspaper's policy.