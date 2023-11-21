Hari Kiran Chereddi: Pioneering excellence in global ventures with HRV Global and New Horizon Global
Persist in your efforts. While on the badminton court, it might be an international strategy, off the court, the most fitting description for this 'serial' entrepreneur is to 'smash hard
Hari Kiran Chereddi is currently the Managing Director at HRV Global Life Sciences, India and CEO of New Horizon Global GmbH, Switzerland/Dubai.
Chereddi was listed in the Forbes Global CEO list in 2010/2011 and 2012 and is a member of the prestigious Young President's Organisation (YPO). Chereddi has served and continues to serve on several prestigious international entities, including the prestigious Columbia Law School Task Force, which helps promote US-India Clean Energy investments, CII (Confederation of Indian Industries), Bureau of Indian Standards, Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Hyderabad Angels and many more.
After being in a senior leadership role for Bank of America as Head of Business Operations, Chereddi quit a successful corporate life to set up Sujana Energy (a group company of the $2.5 billion industrial conglomerate, Sujana Group). He helped devise a new spectrum in the Solar energy sector, which was industry-defining at that time and led Sujana Energy to emerge as one of India's Top 10 players in the clean energy space.
Not one to be happy in his comfort zone, after solar energy, it was pharmaceuticals. Most recently, he was appointed as executive director at Sriam Labs (now a group company of the pharma major, Laurus Labs). During this period, he transitioned a family-run enterprise into a professionalized organisation with operational excellence and execution capabilities, creating an exit event by merging Sriam Labs into Laurus Labs. Laurus Labs is now listed on the Indian stock markets and part of the index.
In the last five years, Chereddi has built two large-scale market expansion companies called HRV Global Life Sciences and New Horizon Global. Both companies have an active presence in India, USA, Switzerland, Lithuania, Dubai, Iran and Türkiye and work with over 40+ large Indian pharmaceutical companies. For someone who draws inspiration from creative business models, today the company is the first-of-its-kind which is to help companies access relatively opaque pharmaceutical markets across the world and enjoy a leadership position in this area. Chereddi leads the pack in creating value through market expansion, technology transfers and assured supply contracts through his deep client-centric relationships.
Hari is also an active angel investor and mentor. In the last three years, he has successfully exited over six investments with an average RoCE of 6.5x while holding investments in four other 'promising' companies. In addition to being a consummate senior executive, he has authored over 30 professional articles and delivered over 50+ speeches at various professional forums around the world. His career represents success in the corporate world, innovative entrepreneurship and best-of-breed academics.
Chereddi is a computer science engineer from India and an MBA in supply chain management and finance from the USA. Keeping his keen academic interest active, Chereddi is currently pursuing his doctorate (PhD) with a research focus on 'usable best practices and models forseamless inventory management in the pharmaceutical industry'.
Chereddi is an avid sportsman who as a professional badminton player, represented India in over 25 International tournaments in the men's doubles circuit till December 2019. His career-best BWF World Tour Ranking of #56.
Chereddi is a cooking enthusiast, a beer lover and a travel aficionado who treasures his most cherished moments with family and friends.
Hari is married to Suma, a successful entrepreneur herself, who runs three restaurants in India. The couple has two kids, a 15-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy.