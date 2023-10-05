Habib Bank AG Zurich SIRAT wins 'Championship Award' For Global Islamic Banking Franchise at GIFA 2023

Published: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 9:00 AM

Habib Bank AG Zurich's Islamic banking brand, SIRAT, was recently recognised with the Championship Award for Global Islamic Banking Franchise at the Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA) 2023 held in Dakar, Senegal.

Adnan Fasih, group head of Islamic Banking at Habib Bank AG Zurich, received the award from Dr Humayon Dar, director general of the Cambridge Institute of Islamic Finance, and Macky Sall, president of Senegal.

Commenting on SIRAT’s recent recognition, Mohsin Ali Nathani, regional CEO of Habib Bank AG Zurich, said: "I am delighted to accept GIFA's recognition of Habib Bank AG Zurich's (HBZ) Islamic banking brand — SIRAT. This accolade is a testament to HBZ's commitment to promoting Islamic Banking. We owe this recognition to our clients, whose patronage has provided us with the opportunity to expand our Islamic banking business."

He added, "As the world witnesses the exponential growth of Islamic banking, it is evident that our vision is one that is shared globally. This recognition fuels our passion to deliver exceptional financial services rooted in ethical principles."

This recognition is a testament to Habib Bank AG Zurich (HBZ) SIRAT's dedication to excellence with which the brand serves a diverse clientele, including individuals, corporations, and public organisations. SIRAT's presence spans 374 distribution locations across five countries.

Originating in Pakistan, SIRAT has expanded its operations to the UAE, UK, South Africa, and Switzerland. Over the years, it has earned several accolades for its role in advancing Islamic banking on the global stage.

Dr Dar commended SIRAT's global outreach, stating, "SIRAT's concerted approach to developing a global Islamic banking franchise is certainly on par with, and in some cases superior to other major global players in Islamic banking and finance. The GIFA Championship Award for Global Islamic Banking Franchise acknowledges the strategic significance of the markets in which Habib Bank AG Zurich's SIRAT Islamic Banking operates."

Over the last decade, Habib Bank AG Zurich's SIRAT has emerged as a beacon of excellence, offering a distinctive and principled approach to Islamic banking. This latest achievement at GIFA 2023 further solidifies the brand’s position as a global leader in Islamic finance, setting new standards for the industry.