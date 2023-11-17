Gulf Medical University honoured for ‘Outstanding Student Support’ at the Times Higher Education Awards MENA 2023

Published: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 2:00 PM

In a remarkable accomplishment, Gulf Medical University (GMU) has been honoured at the Times Higher Education (THE) Awards MENA 2023, earning acclaim in the category of 'Outstanding Support for Students'. The projects submitted for consideration were developed internally by the University Quality Assurance and Institutional Effectiveness Unit, in collaboration with the entire GMU community and under the guidance of university leadership.

The initiative titled 'Empowering Student Success: A Holistic Approach to Mentorship and E-Portfolio Support' highlights the university's commitment to nurturing a supportive and nurturing learning environment. Through this initiative, Gulf Medical University has implemented a comprehensive approach to mentorship, offering personalised guidance to students to facilitate their academic and professional growth. Moreover, the university's innovative ‘e-portfolio support system’ enables students to curate and exhibit their academic accomplishments, extracurricular activities, and professional development, instilling a sense of ownership over their educational journey and future career prospects.

Speaking about the recognition, professor Hossam Hamdy, chancellor of Gulf Medical University, said: "Our achievements at the Times Higher Education MENA Awards are truly an honour. It reflects the dedication and hard work of our faculty, staff, and students, as well as the continuous support from Dr Thumbay Moideen, the founder and president of the Thumbay Group. Recognising this significant milestone in Gulf Medical University's 25th-year history, we are inspired to keep up with innovation, expansion, and continuous improvement."

In addition, professor Sherief Khalifa, vice-chancellor for quality and institutional effectiveness and dean, College of Pharmacy at Gulf Medical University, emphasised, “The recognition for Gulf Medical University in the Times Higher Education rankings for providing exceptional student support is remarkable. Our commitment to offering a supportive learning environment is demonstrated by our initiative, 'Empowering Student Success: A Holistic Approach to Mentorship and E-Portfolio Support'. Through personalised mentorship and our pioneering e-portfolio system, we empower students to excel academically and professionally, instilling a sense of ownership over their educational journey. This award inspires us to continue innovating and ensuring the holistic development of every student at Gulf Medical University."

Similarly, professor Manda Venkatraman, vice-chancellor — academics and dean of Gulf Medical University's College of Medicine, expressed, "Gulf Medical University's recognition in the 'Outstanding Support for Students' category signifies our commitment to maintaining academic excellence, high-quality education, and noteworthy contributions to healthcare research and innovation. Being an essential component of a renowned academic institution in these subjects is something we are proud of.”