Gulf Medical University celebrates 4,000+ alumni worldwide

Gulf Medical University (GMU), owned and operated by Thumbay Group, proudly celebrates a significant milestone with over 4,000 alumni who have graduated from its esteemed programmes and embarked on successful careers across the globe. This achievement highlights GMU's dedication to producing skilled healthcare professionals who are making a global impact.

The announcement was made at the Global Alumni Summit 2025, a momentous event that celebrated the university's legacy and the achievements of its alumni. The summit brought together distinguished alumni, faculty, and global leaders to honour the growing GMU family and their invaluable contributions to healthcare and beyond.

Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder of Gulf Medical University, expressed immense pride in the accomplishments of GMU’s alumni: "This milestone of over 4,000 alumni is more than just a number; it reflects GMU's unwavering commitment to excellence in healthcare education and innovation. Our graduates have become global leaders, shaping the future of healthcare across various fields. Their success is a direct reflection of the university’s vision to inspire and empower future generations."

The event featured a compelling address by Professor Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor of GMU, who remarked: "Our alumni embody the spirit of Gulf Medical University—excellence, innovation, and compassion. Each of our alumni carries the GMU legacy forward, contributing to the advancement of healthcare worldwide. This remarkable achievement reaffirms our mission to nurture talent and expand our global presence." A major highlight of the evening was the unveiling of “26 Icons,” a commemorative book celebrating 26 years of GMU’s legacy. The book highlights the stories of 26 healthcare leaders who have been pivotal in shaping the university’s history and impact. Dr. Thumbay Moideen launched the book, symbolising GMU’s enduring commitment to honouring its trailblazers. This beautifully crafted book serves as a source of inspiration for both current students and alumni.

As GMU continues its journey of excellence, the university reaffirms its commitment to empowering future healthcare professionals. With a focus on innovation and learning, GMU aims to inspire its alumni to reach even greater heights. Built on a foundation of passion, determination, and global outreach, GMU envisions a future where its graduates lead with compassion and make a profound impact on lives worldwide.