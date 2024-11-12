Grand Royal Rent-A-Car expands fleet with 2024-2025 luxury and sports models

Grand Royal Rent A Car, led by CEO Abdulaziz Alashrfi, is excited to announce a spectacular expansion of its luxury and sports car fleet, now featuring the latest 2024 and 2025 models.









Follow us



Known for offering a premium collection of high-performance and luxury vehicles, Grand Royal is thrilled to introduce the newest additions, including the Lamborghini Urus S, Porsche GT3 RS, and Audi R8. These vehicles join the existing selection of elite brands, ensuring clients can experience the thrill and elegance of driving world-renowned supercars and luxury vehicles.

Highlights from expanded fleet

Grand Royal is committed to delivering an unparalleled driving experience with a lineup that caters to every taste, from high-performance supercars to the finest in luxury SUVs. Below are just a few of the exciting models now available:

Lamborghini Collection

Lamborghini selection offers the perfect combination of power, style, and exclusivity:

* Rental Lamborghini Urus - A luxury SUV that merges the robust capability of an off-road vehicle with the performance and styling of a Lamborghini supercar.

* Lamborghini Huracan - A true masterpiece in performance and design, featuring a V10 engine that ensures an unforgettable drive every time.

* Lamborghini Aventador - The pinnacle of Lamborghini engineering, with a naturally aspirated V12 and a bold design crafted for pure exhilaration.

Rolls-Royce Models

For clients seeking the pinnacle of luxury and refinement, Grand Royal is pleased to offer two premier Rolls-Royce models:

* Rolls-Royce Cullinan - The ultimate super-luxury SUV marries unparalleled comfort with the prestigious craftsmanship Rolls-Royce is known for.

* Rolls-Royce Dawn - A convertible experience like no other, combining open-air elegance with powerful performance, perfect for those looking to enjoy Dubai’s scenic drives in style.

Mercedes-Benz G63

A symbol of power, luxury, and versatility, the Mercedes-Benz G63 is a sought-after SUV in the fleet. Known for its rugged yet refined build, it features advanced off-road capability and a luxurious interior, making it a standout choice for clients who seek both prestige and power.

New Additions for 2024-2025

* Lamborghini Urus S (2024) - An upgraded edition of Lamborghini's famed SUV, offering even more power and luxury.

* Porsche 911 GT3 RS (2024) - A race-bred machine, this model offers a true sports car experience with track-ready handling and the iconic Porsche aesthetic.

* Audi R8 (2024) - A celebrated supercar featuring a V10 engine, breathtaking speed, and unmistakable Audi sophistication.

Why Choose a Grand Royal Rent A Car?

At Grand Royal Rent A Car, we prioritize the highest standards in customer service and vehicle maintenance. Our carefully curated fleet offers something for every occasion - whether it's a business event, a special celebration, or simply the desire to drive a world-class car. With an unmatched selection of the latest luxury models and dedicated service, Grand Royal guarantees an exceptional rental experience.