Graffiti Street Art meets Gourmet Smokehouse: Ramadan window painting takeover unveiled at Chef's Dubai
In a celebration of creativity and unique smokehouse flavours, Chef's Smokehouse proudly announces a one-of-a-kind collaboration with renowned graffiti street artist Ferhat Kaz from Graffiti Dubai.
This dynamic partnership culminated in a vibrant Ramadan window painting takeover, showcasing the fusion of street art and gourmet smokehouse cuisine in a culturally immersive experience in celebration of the holy month of Ramadan.
The Ramadan window painting takeover has transformed the windows of Chef's Smokehouse Dubai's flagship location in Al Badaa' St into a canvas of meaningful expression, reflecting the spirit of Ramadan and the diverse cultural tapestry of the community. Drawing inspiration from traditional Islamic art motifs, Ferhat Kaz has infused his distinctive Arabic graffiti style to create a captivating visual narrative that resonates with the essence of the holy month.
"We are excited to embark on this creative journey with Ferhat said Fahad Bandar Alhazmi, founder and CEO of the FBH Group. "His unparalleled talent and bold artistic vision perfectly complement our commitment to innovation and cultural inclusivity. Through this collaboration, we aim to redefine the boundaries of the smokehouse cuisine and inspire meaningful connections within our community."
The Ramadan window painting takeover will not only serve as a visually striking spectacle but also as a platform for cultural exchange and dialogue.
"I am very happy to collaborate with Chef's Smokehouse on this project," expressed Kaz. "Art has the power to transcend barriers and ignite meaningful conversations. Through our collective creativity, we hope to foster understanding, appreciation, and unity within our community, especially during this sacred time of reflection and celebration."
Guests are invited to experience the convergence of art and smokehouse cuisine first-hand and join in the festivities throughout the holy month, daily from 4 pm to 4 am.