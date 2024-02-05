Golden Bridge and London Gate announce strategic collaboration for Golf Vista Heights
The show apartment of Golf Vista Heights will be unveiled at the Golden Bridge sales center on Wednesday, February 7
Golden Bridge and London Gate have recently unveiled a strategic collaboration to introduce Golf Vista Heights, an exceptional residential masterpiece situated in the renowned Dubai Sports City. This meticulously crafted development is brought to fruition by London Gate and will be exclusively managed by Golden Bridge.
The official launch of Golf Vista Heights is scheduled to take place at the Golden Bridge sales center on February 7. The event will showcase show apartments, captivating displays, and interactive model, offering an immersive preview of the project's innovative design and world-class amenities. This thoughtfully crafted residence features a selection of studio, and one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, serving as the gateway to spectacular golf views and offering residents a unique and luxurious living experience.
Incorporating smart home integrations, including smart lock technology, the development ensures residents a modern and secure living environment. This project is built around the concept of a sports-inspired lifestyle and is strategically located for easy connectivity, making it a solid investment opportunity.
Golf Vista Heights promises a plethora of world-class amenities, such as serenity pool, fitness center, leisure zone, BBQ courtyard, kids splash zone, vista lounge, kids play area, sunken lounge, outdoor cinema, and a wellness hub. Additionally, private terraces will provide residents with a personal space to enjoy the breathtaking views of the golf course.
With studios starting from Dh465K, one-bedroom units from Dh725K, and two-bedroom units from Dh1.1M, Golf Vista Heights offers a flexible 50/50 payment plan. The initial 50 per cent of the property cost is due before project completion, followed by the remaining 50 per cent spread over two years, offering investors an attractive opportunity to secure their dream homes in this highly sought-after location.
Aamil Tabani, CEO of Golden Bridge, expressed his satisfaction with the collaboration, stating, "The project aims to offer residents the best of luxury and sports, with a focus on modern and healthy living. Expecting to be delivered by Q2 2025, this exceptional new development is for those seeking an active lifestyle while still wanting to enjoy the serenity of being away from the city’s bustle.”
Get in Touch and Experience the Art of Modern Luxury
For exclusive details, reach out to Golden Bridge at +971 54 768 4160 or visit their website www.goldenbridgeuae.com
For the latest updates and announcements about Golf Vista Heights, stay connected to them through their Instagram @goldenbridgeuae.