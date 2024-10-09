Glinks connects students to advanced construction studies in New Zealand to empower the GCC construction sector

The construction industry in the UAE remains a cornerstone of the nation’s economic growth, contributing significantly to its GDP. As of 2024, the UAE’s construction market is projected to reach US$135 billion, with ongoing mega-projects such as the Etihad Rail, the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040, and the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 driving this expansion.

The sector continues to attract global attention, with a focus on sustainable development, smart cities, and infrastructure upgrades. This burgeoning industry has created a heightened demand for highly skilled professionals, particularly in advanced construction, technology, management, project planning, and sustainability.

For expatriates and local residents, pursuing specialised education in construction has become essential to meeting these demands. New Zealand, recognised globally for its top-tier education system, offers a unique Master of Construction program designed specifically for GCC students, equipping them with the skills needed to thrive in the UAE’s dynamic construction landscape.

The UAE’s construction sector is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1 per cent from 2024 to 2028. This growth is fuelled by large-scale projects, including the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport and various residential and commercial developments across the emirates. Currently, over 6,500 construction projects are active in the UAE, valued at approximately US$470 billion.

The industry is not only expanding but also evolving, with an increasing emphasis on innovation, digital transformation, and sustainability. This shift creates substantial opportunities for professionals skilled in construction technology, cost management, legal aspects, and project management. However, the industry also faces challenges such as shortage of skilled labour, rising material costs, and the need for more sustainable building practices.

The Master of Construction programme in New Zealand is tailored to provide students with comprehensive knowledge and practical skills in the key areas of construction. This specialised degree focuses on real-world applications; ensuring graduates are well-prepared to meet the needs of the industry. The curriculum includes courses on construction law, project management, digital environments, quantity surveying, and sustainable building practices, all of which are critical to address the challenges faced by the UAE’s construction sector.

For GCC students, this programme offers a pathway to gaining expertise in an internationally recognised environment, equipping them with the tools to lead in the UAE’s rapidly advancing construction industry.

Prabhjeet Singh, CEO, Glinks International, said: "At Glinks International, we are committed to bridging the gap between the UAE's rapidly growing construction industry and the need for specialised education. By connecting GCC students with advanced construction programmes in New Zealand, we empower them with the skills and knowledge necessary to drive innovation and excellence in this critical sector." Glinks International, the leading education consultancy in the GCC region, is instrumental in facilitating this educational journey. Through strong partnerships with top universities in New Zealand, Glinks offers students the opportunity to engage with leading experts in construction. At Glinks' offices, students met with distinguished professors, gaining invaluable insights into the programme and its career benefits.

