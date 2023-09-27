German’s traditional wooden toys set to delight UAE’s youngsters

Published: Wed 27 Sep 2023, 4:27 PM Last updated: Wed 27 Sep 2023, 4:28 PM

This move signifies a major milestone in the brand's global journey, showcasing its dedication to providing quality play options for children from babies to kindergarten age.

Crafting quality: The art and science behind wooden toys

Eltern Aktuell's commitment to quality is evident in every toy they produce. From the selection of the finest woods to the intricate design process, the brand ensures that each toy is both durable and aesthetically pleasing.

The choice of wood, renowned for its longevity and tactile appeal, is a nod to traditional toy-making, blending nostalgia with modern design principles. Nadine Launstein, public relations manager of Eltern Aktuell, emphasised: "Our toys are more than just objects; they are memories in the making. We want to ensure that every child's experience with our toys is both educational and memorable, lasting through their formative years."

Toys that educate, entertain, and resonate

Beyond their primary function of entertainment, toys play a crucial role as educational instruments. Whether crafted for babies, toddlers, or kindergarten children, each toy is designed with the intent to nurture specific developmental milestones.

Puzzles, for instance, bolster problem-solving abilities; building blocks stimulate creativity; while interactive wooden sets are instrumental in enhancing motor skills and coordination.

Given the UAE's rich cultural heritage, toys must reflect and resonate with local traditions and narratives. Children should be able to recognise elements of their culture and heritage in their playthings.

Integrating Emirati tales, landmarks, and traditions into toy designs not only enriches the play

The future of wooden toys in the UAE: Tradition meets innovation

The UAE, with its harmonious blend of age-old traditions and state-of-the-art modernity, provides a distinctive setting for the toy industry. As the preferences of Emirati parents and educators evolve, there's a noticeable tilt towards toys that encapsulate both educational merit and cultural significance. This trend has led to a surge in demand for high-quality wooden toys.

Wooden toys, known for their durability and timeless appeal, are perfectly aligned with this demand. By working closely with local artisans, there's an opportunity to infuse these toys with elements that resonate with Emirati culture, making each piece not just a toy, but a keepsake of heritage.

The vision for wooden toys in the UAE extends beyond mere commerce. There's a growing emphasis on community involvement and enrichment. Initiatives are underway to host events, workshops, and interactive sessions where parents, educators, and children can converge to revel in the sheer joy of play and the educational nuances of wooden toys.

Moreover, establishing robust local partnerships is paramount. Collaborative efforts with local retailers can ensure the widespread availability of these wooden treasures across the Emirates. Additionally, community engagement sessions can serve as platforms to enlighten parents and educators about the multifaceted advantages of wooden toys in nurturing child development.

In summary, as the UAE strides into the future, wooden toys, with their amalgamation of tradition and innovation, are poised to significantly influence the formative experiences of the upcoming generation.

John Garcia is a freelance writer with Frankmann Toys.