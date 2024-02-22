Gatorade 5v5 Tournament returns to UAE to recruit the next generation of football talent

Published: Thu 22 Feb 2024, 5:39 PM

The Gatorade 5v5 football tournament is set to return to the UAE for its second year. After its inaugural success, the tournament will once again unite mens’, and womens’ youth football players from across the Emirates in an epic national competition.

The five-a-side contest is open to players aged between 14-16 years old and aims to fuel the next generation of athletes by giving them the chance to start their path to success. This year, young talent from the UAE, South America, Central America, North America, the Caribbean, and Asia will demonstrate what it takes to become the greatest of all time.

The tournament will take place on March 8 at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai, with local elimination rounds leading up to the national finals. The winning teams from each group will then be flown to the UK to represent the UAE against youth teams from around the globe to be crowned Gatorade 5v5 Global Champions and attend the UEFA Champions League Final.

"We’ve seen the impact that the Gatorade 5v5 Soccer Tournament had in showcasing the next generation of UAE talent last year, and we’re delighted to bring the competition back for a second year. It is an excellent platform to elevate youth football talent at a global level, and we are confident that this edition will once again help kick-start the UAE team’s path to greatness,” said Balachandran Jayachandran, general manager at PepsiCo Gulf.

To be eligible to participate in the Gatorade 5v5 Tournament each team should consist of six players including one goalie and one substitute overseen by one coach. The players must be between the ages of 14-16 years old, and each team must be represented by a coach aged 21 years or older.

For more information, please visit www.gatorade5v5UAE.com where you can find the participation forms and all the requirements, regulations, and all information related to the Gatorade® 5v5 tournament. The application process closes on February 26. Visit @GatoradeArabia for tournament news and live coverage.