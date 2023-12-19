Gargash Insurance's executive director appointed as vice-president of CII London

Suresh Nair, executive director, Gargash Insurance

Published: Tue 19 Dec 2023, 3:38 PM

Gargash Insurance Services is proud to announce that Suresh Nair, executive director has been appointed as the vice president of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), London. The appointment was officially announced in the UK by the CII on December 13, recognising Nair’s outstanding contributions to the insurance industry over a distinguished career spanning more than three decades. In his new role, Nair will serve as a global ambassador for international members of the CII, with a primary focus on enhancing the member experience for those located beyond the UK. Nair will spearhead efforts to develop an extensive portfolio of products and services tailored specifically for international members, to build public trust in the insurance and financial planning professions across markets worldwide. In addition, Nair will also share the responsibility of chairing the International Affiliated Institute Forum (IAIF). Gargash Insurance Services congratulates Nair on this prestigious appointment and is confident that his leadership will continue to contribute significantly to the growth and success of the Chartered Insurance Institute on the global stage.