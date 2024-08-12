Gallagroom Pets Grooming and Spa launches in Dubai, redefining the pet care experience

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 5:56 PM

Gallagroom Pets Grooming and Spa is a new pet grooming service that opened at the beginning of January. This family business, operated by accomplished groomer and founder Galina, has a vision of changing the way Dubai pet grooming is done into a personified, indulgent experience for any pet.

Gallagroom, in this regard, offers a wide array of grooming services to cater to the needs of all pets, from bathing, brushing, nail trimming, and ear cleaning, among others, up to haircuts. This company also has special treatments for skin sensitivities and allergies, plus popular extras such as express shedding and ozone spa baths for your cherished companions.

Galina, with her experience in handling pets of all sizes and ages — right from little breeds to big ones and from puppies to elderly pets — makes sure every pet gets the best treatment.

Gallagroom takes cleanliness and safety issues very seriously. The facilities get cleaned after every visit to ensure a healthy and safe environment for each pet. It is this kind of attention that makes Gallagroom grow rapidly as a trusted place for pet owners.

Gallagroom also focuses on making the experience relaxing for the owners of the pets. There are comfortable sofas in the waiting area, and coffee and tea are available, so the owners can relax while their pets are groomed. Open almost every time that a pet owner might want to bring their pets in for grooming, the spa is conveniently located in Dubai. Gallagroom's mission is to redefine pampering for your pet. Their spa offers a grooming experience in which every pet is the main focus. The private and luxurious setting will make any pet feel special, from the plush couches to the calm atmosphere that ensures no stress along the way.

Looking forward to further growth, Gallagroom Pets Grooming and Spa would love to welcome more pets and owners to share in the special care and service that only Gallagroom can provide. Committed to making quality and customised care available, the business is definitely on its way to becoming a haven for all pet owners in Dubai.