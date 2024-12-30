GAC Motor GS3 EMZOOM tops Compact SUV Quality rankings in the H1 2024 China automotive ranking

GAC Motor, one of China’s leading automobile manufacturers, has achieved a significant milestone as its The GS3 EMZOOM Compact SUV has been ranked first in the H1 2024 China Automotive Compact SUV Quality Rankings. This prestigious recognition highlights GAC Motor’s commitment to delivering exceptional quality, performance, and innovation in the highly competitive automotive market.

The GAC Motor GS3 EMZOOM, launched to meet the rising demand for premium compact SUVs in the Middle East, has quickly become a standout in its segment. The vehicle’s high ranking is a direct result of GAC Motor’s years of expertise in automotive manufacturing, combined with strategic partnerships with two of the world’s leading automotive brands —Toyota and Honda.

These joint ventures have played a pivotal role in the development of the GS3 EMZOOM, enabling GAC Motor to leverage cutting-edge technology, world-class engineering practices, and decades of industry expertise. The joint venture with Toyota began in 2004, while the collaboration with Honda started in 1998. As a result, the GS3 EMZOOM meets the highest global standards for quality, safety, and performance, and is specifically designed to exceed the expectations of discerning customers in the Middle East. We are truly honoured that the GAC Motor GS3 EMZOOM has ranked the first H1 2024 Automotive Quality Ranking for Compact SUVs in China," said Mark Zhang, general manager of GAC International Middle East Company. "This prestigious recognition is a direct reflection of our team’s relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, and precision engineering. The valuable partnerships with Toyota and Honda have been crucial in elevating our technical expertise, enabling us to develop vehicles that not only meet but exceed the highest global standards of performance, safety, and reliability." The GS3 EMZOOM offers a refined driving experience with a blend of stylish design, advanced technology, and exceptional safety features. It combines modern aesthetics with a spacious, comfortable interior and is equipped with the latest connectivity options, making it a top choice for drivers in the region.

For more information, visit: www.gac-motor.com