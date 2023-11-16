Fxview: Setting trends in tier-A liquidity and technology solutions

Published: Thu 16 Nov 2023, 4:41 PM Last updated: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 1:09 PM

In a strategic initiative that is reshaping the financial services landscape, Fxview, an outstanding tier 1 liquidity provider operating under Finvasia's investment banking license (License No. IK21000018), has significantly expanded its liquidity pools across a range of diverse asset classes. This expansion reflects their commitment to offering top-tier liquidity, flawless execution, and state-of-the-art prime broker solutions.

A licence backed by expertise

Fxview's remarkable credentials go beyond paperwork, representing an innovative legacy that resonates throughout the financial industry. The investment banking license underpins its operations and its Tier-A liquidity offering. Fxview is poised to redefine the forex landscape with pioneering strides.

Its expansion into asset management and financial product distribution further solidifies its all-encompassing stature, empowering brokers as seasoned investment partners.

Liquidity advantages to brokers

Fxview is dedicated to providing its clients with unparalleled opportunities through tailor-made technology meticulously crafted by its experts, aiming to facilitate their clients' ascent as key players within the industry.

Brokers choosing Fxview as their preferred liquidity provider can take advantage of a wide range of benefits. With an extensive selection of over 2000 trading instruments, including cryptocurrencies, forex, and precious metals, clients can enjoy the versatility of a comprehensive one-stop liquidity hub.

The advantages to brokers of choosing Fxview as their liquidity provider include:

Access to 2000+ instruments: Brokers have diverse options to offer their clients access to a staggering range of 2000+ instruments.

10-level market depth: By providing 10 levels of market depth, Fxview enables brokers to understand the market dynamics, allowing for more informed and strategic decision-making.

Tier-1 liquidity: Brokers and traders can tap into one of the deepest and reliable sources of liquidity through Fxview's Tier-1 liquidity provision.

Swift execution: Ultra-fast execution and performance, leveraging LD4 servers and Fix API connectivity.

A diverse range of markets:

Fxview's vast array of markets offers brokers a diverse portfolio to present to their clients, from forex and commodities to stocks and indices.

LD4 servers: Execute your trades in the Equinix data centres in London, LD4. Fxview’s liquidity aggregators are strategically co-located and linked to Tier 1 banks via cross-fibre connections, providing very fast execution.

Fix API: Orders are executed precisely according to traders' specifications, allowing for greater control and customisation in trading.

High scalability and flexibility: Ideal for brokers of all sizes, catering to both start-ups and established brokerages. Fxview's offerings can be tailored to your specific needs.

Robust trading infrastructure and global presence: With a robust trading infrastructure and a global presence Fxview ensures seamless connectivity and access to worldwide markets.

A glimpse into the future

As forex traders navigate a landscape rife with challenges and opportunities, Fxview paves the way for progress. With their access to Tier-A liquidity, brokers can explore the uncharted territories of trading, unburdened by liquidity constraints. Fxview's commitment to transparency, innovation, and excellence becomes the foundation on which brokers can build their success.

The forex landscape is evolving, and Fxview is at the forefront of this transformation. With a foundation rooted in an Investment Banking License, Fxview goes beyond being merely a liquidity provider; it empowers companies to enhance their influence, expand their horizons, and access Tier-A liquidity like never before.

Explore Fxview today

All references to "Fxview" in this email refer to Finvasia Capital Ltd. Finvasia Capital Ltd is a company registered on Suites 1203, 12th Floor, The CORE, No. 62 ICT Avenue, Cybercity, Ebene, with license number IK21000018 and regulated by the Financial Services Commission Mauritius.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.