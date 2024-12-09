Future Health GCC FZ LLC achieves UAE’s first cGMP certification for cord blood banking

Future Health GCC FZ LLC, a pioneer in biotechnology and regenerative medicine, proudly announces its landmark achievement as the first cord blood bank in the UAE to secure the prestigious Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) certification. Awarded by QCAS Certifications Inc., this milestone underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence, positioning the UAE at the forefront of cutting-edge stem cell services and regenerative healthcare.

Cord blood banking involves the collection and storage of blood from the umbilical cord post-childbirth—a vital source of hematopoietic stem cells capable of regenerating blood and immune system cells. These cells hold the potential to treat various diseases, making cGMP certification a significant advancement for healthcare in the region.

cGMP certification ensures that every aspect of the cord blood banking process, from collection to cryopreservation, meets rigorous international quality, safety, and efficacy standards. With this recognition, Future Health GCC FZ LLC has set an unprecedented benchmark in reliability and innovation within regenerative medicine.

Ahmad Alahmad, CEO of Future Health GCC FZ LLC, expressed his pride in this achievement: "Becoming the first cGMP-certified cord blood bank in the UAE is a testament to our dedication to innovation and quality. This certification is not just an acknowledgement of our advanced processes but also a promise to families entrusting us with the preservation of their child’s stem cells. It reinforces our commitment to providing transformative healthcare solutions, including services such as the expansion of Autologous Adipose Derived Stem Cells."

The current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) certification is a cornerstone of quality assurance in cord blood banking, ensuring that the collection, processing, and storage of cord blood cells meet the highest safety and efficacy standards. This certification instills trust and confidence among families, reassuring them that their child’s cord blood is securely preserved for potential therapeutic use in the future. Beyond quality assurance, cGMP certification significantly enhances research and treatment potential. It supports advancements in regenerative medicine, offering hope for groundbreaking medical solutions. Moreover, it provides international recognition, aligning with global standards and fostering collaborations with leading healthcare and research organisations worldwide. This achievement aligns seamlessly with the UAE’s national strategies to elevate healthcare services, promote medical innovation, and position the country as a global leader in biotechnology. By attaining cGMP certification, Future Health GCC FZ LLC is not only advancing its mission but also contributing to the realisation of transformative medical solutions that will benefit future generations.

As one of the world’s most accredited stem cell banks, Future Health GCC FZ LLC has been at the forefront of innovation since 2005, serving families across the Middle East. Home to the UAE’s largest cryogenic stem cell storage facility, its state-of-the-art clean room laboratory is fully graded and licensed by the DHA. The company holds prestigious certifications, including ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 15189 for medical laboratories, ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety.