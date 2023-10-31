From sparks to solutions: Niterra’s milestones at Automechanika Middle East and Africa 2023

Niterra's active involvement in Automechanika, a premier event in the automotive sector, solidifies its position as an industry leader

Published: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 3:24 PM

In a monumental stride towards sustainable solutions, Niterra, formerly NGK SPARK PLUG, with a legacy spanning more than 85 years commands attention at Automechanika Middle East and Africa 2023 and has consistently epitomised innovation and excellence in the automotive sector. The rebranding to Niterra in April 2023 signifies a strategic shift towards environmentally sustainable business domains, charting a new trajectory for the company.

Aligned with the United Nations' 17 'Sustainable Development Goals' (SDGs) and aligning with the company’s vision, Niterra embarks on a bold journey to tackle global challenges through innovative solutions in mobility, medical, environment and energy, and communications. This forward-thinking approach underlies Niterra's dedication to shaping a sustainable future.

Muhammad Iqbal, marketing manager at Niterra Middle East, stresses how the brand continues to lead in the automotive landscape, establishing fresh standards for excellence. With a global presence and a diverse array of initiatives, Niterra stands at the precipice of propelling progress in the industry.

Yoshihiro Goto, managing director of Niterra Middle East, extends Niterra's commitment to quality beyond products to partners in the automotive network. The introduction of the TRUSTED programme, a certification initiative for garages, ensures end-users receive services of the highest standard. Currently operational in the African region, notably in Kenya, the programme is set for expansion to Nigeria and Ghana.

At Automechanika 2023, Tufan Baysal, director of Aftermarket MEA at Niterra Middle East FZE, talks about Niterra's dedication to quality. He introduces the 'PLATINUMPOINTS' loyalty programme, providing additional value to partners. Beyond affording access to exclusive information and events, the program nurtures a community of industry professionals committed to advancing automotive technology. This programme is presently active in the UAE and Egypt.

Niterra's active involvement in Automechanika, a premier event in the automotive sector, solidifies its position as an industry leader. In 2023, Niterra is privileged to serve as a jury member, further affirming their resolve to drive excellence in the field. With a presence on every continent, Niterra boasts 69 group companies, 34 production plants, five technical centers, and three venture labs worldwide. The company's core business groups, including automotive components and technical ceramics, employ over 16,100 professionals globally.