Former UAE resident expands business ventures into the Emirates

Published: Fri 12 Jan 2024, 11:15 AM

Former UAE resident, Azam Ali Khan, entrepreneur and President of the Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys Association (AMOUBA) Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh chapter, is strategically planning to extend his business operations to the UAE. Currently, on a visit to Dubai, Khan is actively exploring collaboration opportunities and aims to introduce his event company, Jashan-e-Bahara, to the UAE market.

Having commenced his professional journey as a sales representative with Dubai Cooperative in 1997, Khan harbours a deep connection with the UAE, which has been his second home for 14 years.

Khan, available in Dubai until January 19, is diligently conducting essential meetings, considering Dubai as a potential hub for hosting events. After a decade-long tenure in the finance department at Al Rahba Hospital, Abu Dhabi, where he retired in 2011, Khan is poised to embark on his second innings in the UAE as a thriving business entrepreneur.