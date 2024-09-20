Forbes-Recognised Directors' Institute - World Council of Directors to host exclusive corporate governance seminar in Dubai
The event is designed for those with over 10 years of experience in corporate or government roles
In a groundbreaking event for corporate professionals in the Middle East, the Directors' Institute - World Council of Directors will host its first-ever live seminar in Dubai, aimed at shaping the next generation of international corporate leaders. Set for September 28, this exclusive event will guide senior executives and seasoned professionals on the path to becoming successful global corporate directors.
"We're excited to bring our expert training to Dubai," said Heval Mehta, managing director of Directors’ Institute. "This seminar will equip professionals with the skills needed to succeed in international boardrooms."
Recognised by Forbes for its excellence in executive training and awarded at the British Parliament for its contributions to Corporate Governance, ESG, and Innovation, the Directors' Institute is globally renowned for its expertise. This event marks a pivotal moment for senior executives in the UAE and the broader Middle East, particularly for those aiming to secure coveted Fortune 500 board-level positions.
Titled 'Becoming an International Corporate Director: A Roadway Towards Your Global Board Career,' the seminar will be held at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in Dubai. With only 100 seats available, the event is expected to draw immense interest from the region's top professionals.
Recent findings from Korn Ferry's Global Board Survey reveal that more than 60 per cent of board appointments are based on specialised certifications. This data underscores the critical importance of targeted training programs such as those offered by the Directors' Institute. Having already trained over 2,000 senior executives worldwide, the Institute's corporate directorship courses are tailored to meet the evolving demands of today's boardrooms.
The seminar will offer attendees the opportunity to:
- Assess their eligibility for international board-level roles.
- Explore career growth opportunities in corporate leadership.
- Network with global leaders and current board members.
- Learn about the International Corporate Directorship Program and ESG Expert Program.
- Discover how certifications can be upgraded to a Doctorate in International Corporate Governance/Directorship, the only program in the world offering such a distinction.
"This seminar is a unique chance for experienced professionals to gain the knowledge and connections needed to transition into corporate directorship," said Zeeshaan Pathan, group managing director and CEO of the World Development Corporation.
Targeted towards professionals at the managerial level and above, the event is designed for those with over 10 years of experience in corporate or government roles. According to Ayub Sheikh, Managing Director and COO of Directors’ Institute, "With corporate directors earning, on average, 45 per cent more than senior executives, and only 14 per cent of global executives making it to corporate boards, the insights shared at this event could be transformative for attendees' careers."
However, the organisers have specified that this seminar is not suitable for individuals with fewer than ten years of experience or those from predominantly unorganised sectors.
Bookings are now open on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to qualification. This event offers a rare and valuable opportunity for UAE-based professionals to connect with an organisation recognised across more than 50 nations, with the potential to accelerate their career trajectory to board-level leadership.
For more information or to register for the event, visit directors-institute.com/icdp-event.