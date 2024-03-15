Foloosi, Meta Mechanics and Best Safe Driver Management discuss strategic partnerships and customer-centric growth in UAE

Published: Fri 15 Mar 2024, 3:05 PM

In a significant move towards fostering collaboration and innovation within the UAE's thriving business ecosystem, Foloosi, a leading fintech startup, has extended an invitation to the management teams of Meta Mechanics and Best Safe Driver for an iftar dinner. The event aimed to facilitate a high-level discussion on business growth, customer satisfaction, and strategic initiatives to enhance the customer experience across the board.

The gathering, took place at a prestigious venue in Dubai World Trade Center, bringing together key figures from the three organisations, including Omar bin Brek, CEO of Foloosi, Kaviarasu R, business manager, and Warda Imtiaz, accountant, Saad Noor Mughal, CEO of Meta Mechanics, Mian Muhammad Fahad, marketing manager of Meta Mechanics, and leadership from Best Safe Driver. The iftar dinner provided a platform for these leaders to share insights, explore synergies, and discuss future collaborations that could shape the landscape of customer service and technological innovation in the UAE and beyond.

Foloosi: A beacon of fintech innovation

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in DIFC, Dubai, Foloosi is a fintech powerhouse providing a digital marketplace that connects consumers with businesses in a seamless, secure, and efficient manner. Recognised by Forbes Middle East as a Top 20 Fintech Startup, Foloosi has revolutionised the way transactions are conducted in the UAE. Through its cutting-edge payment solutions, including QR codes and payment gateways, Foloosi facilitates easy and quick transactions, promoting a cashless and digital economy. The company is led by CEO Omar bin Brek, alongside a dedicated team focused on delivering innovative payment solutions to empower businesses and delight consumers.

Meta Mechanics set new standards in automotive care

Meta Mechanics, established in 2022 and operating from Al Quoz industrial area 3, Dubai, is revered as the best car garage in the Dubai, offering top-tier car repair and maintenance services for luxury and exotic vehicles. With a strong emphasis on quality, transparency, honesty, affordability, convenience, and reliability, Meta Mechanics has quickly become the go-to choice for car owners seeking unparalleled automotive care. Under the leadership of CEO Saad Noor Mughal and marketing manager Mian Muhammad Fahad, the company has demonstrated a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, leveraging state-of-the-art technology and a team of skilled technicians to ensure vehicles are maintained to the highest standards. Offering services Like, AC repair, Gearbox repair, Suspension repair, Camera / Radar calibration, Engine repair, Pre-purchase inspection, Brake pad replacement, Software programming, Steering repair, Airbag repair, Accident repair, Chassis repair, Roof Lining repair, Car Major Service, Minor Service, Oil Change Services, Auto Bodyshop, Dashboard repair, Ceramic coating, and Paint Protection Film in Dubai.

Best Safe Driver commitment to safety and professionalism

Best Safe Driver, with its commitment to safety and professionalism, has redefined safe driver services in Dubai. Offering a diverse range of services, Best Safe Driver ensures that every journey is more than just a ride; it’s a memorable experience marked by safety and comfort.

A Shared Vision for Growth and Customer Satisfaction

The iftar dinner symbolises the shared commitment of Foloosi, Meta Mechanics, and Best Safe Driver to customer satisfaction and business growth. Discussions centred on leveraging each company's strengths to enhance service offerings, streamline operations, and create a more integrated and satisfying customer experience. This collaboration underscores the potential for innovative partnerships to drive success in the competitive Middle Eastern market.

The iftar dinner was a testament to the power of collaboration and the shared commitment to enhancing the lives of customers through service excellence. It was an evening that not only celebrated the past achievements of these remarkable companies but also paved the way for future endeavours.

Omar bin Brek reflected on the event, stating, "Coming together with Meta Mechanics and Best Safe Driver was a celebration of our united vision for innovation and customer satisfaction. It was an affirmation of our dedication to not just meeting but exceeding the expectations of those we serve."

In anticipation of the event, Saad Noor Mughal remarked, "This iftar dinner is more than a gathering; it's a convergence of visions. By uniting the strengths of Foloosi, Meta Mechanics, and Best Safe Driver, we are setting the stage for transformative growth and unparalleled customer service."

As the evening drew to a close, it was evident that the gathering was just the beginning of a lasting partnership aimed at driving growth, fostering innovation, and ensuring that the customer experience in the UAE remains unmatched.

This event marked a milestone in the journey of Foloosi, Meta Mechanics, and Best Safe Driver, heralding a future where collaboration and customer-centricity lead the way.

