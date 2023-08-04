Flower Knows: Enchanting the world with a fairytale beauty journey
In the ever-evolving world of cosmetics, one brand is captivating the global market with its unique aesthetic philosophy and commitment to presenting refined femininity.
Flower Knows, an emerging beauty brand from China, is not just selling cosmetics; it is weaving magical tales of beauty and charm that resonate with women worldwide. Inspired by fairy tales and infused with diverse cultural elements, Flower Knows has become a symbol of Chinese uprising beauty brands making a significant impact on the global stage.
The rise of Chinese fast beauty brands in overseas markets is nothing short of remarkable. According to the statistics of the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China, the cosmetics export amount reached a staggering $4.85 billion in 2021, showing a remarkable year-on-year growth of 14.4 per cent. This impressive surge far surpasses the figures recorded in 2018 and 2019. The trend continues to be driven by the influx of new cutting-edge brands, most of which were established after 2016 and are making their mark internationally by leveraging their distinctive product features.
Overseas consumers are increasingly drawn to China's beauty brands, thanks to the country's advanced manufacturing technologies, mature brand strategies, and successful consumer market practices. Chinese beauty brands are finding success abroad by offering high cost-effectiveness, trendy designs, mature offline distribution channels, and captivating social media content. Among these brands, Flower Knows stands out by defying trends and showcasing its unique aesthetics and exquisite product range.
Understanding that young people around the world grow up with similar fairytales, Flower Knows transforms cosmetic products into vessels of creativity, concepts, and world views inspired by profound and touching fairytales. Each product series draws inspiration from various cultural elements and presents a distinct story, such as unicorns and teddy bears, retro cherry parties, oriental flower gods, and rococo strawberries. By embracing diverse cultural influences, Flower Knows transcends the boundaries of aesthetics and appeals to a wide audience of young and trend-conscious consumers.
The fascination with traditional Chinese makeup is not confined to China alone. Millions of viewers on platforms like YouTube are captivated by videos showcasing China's makeup traditions through the ages. Chinese bloggers and influencers passionately share their expertise in creating traditional Chinese makeup looks, contributing to the growing international interest in Chinese beauty culture. This recognition of 'traditional Chinese makeup' serves as an important catalyst for the expansion of Chinese beauty brands in the overseas market.
Flower Knows embarked on its global journey with a successful entry into the Japanese market in 2019, where it currently boasts nearly 1,000 offline stores. Building on this triumph, the brand expanded its presence to the Southeast Asian market in 2021, partnering with popular platforms like Shopee and Lazada. In mid-2022, Flower Knows took the plunge into the European and American markets, achieving a remarkable GMV of RMB 10 million in its first year of direct-to-consumer operations. This success can be attributed to Flower Knows' dedication to understanding local preferences and tailoring content and operations accordingly. By harmonising with the aesthetic tastes of different regions, the brand significantly shortened its adaptation time and fostered a deeper connection with its international audience.
At its core, Flower Knows aspires to protect the inner child in all of us. Its ultimate goal is to create a land of fairy tales that heals and pleases every consumer. Each product series is designed to transport users to a world of enchantment. For instance, the Strawberry Rococo series infuses the elegance of 18th-century rococo art with the sweetness of strawberry elements. European and American users are reminded of Louis XV paintings and French architecture, while Asian consumers envision the exquisite art decorations seen in movies like 'The Last Empress'. This approach allows Flower Knows to forge an emotional connection with its diverse customer base.
As Flower Knows continues to enchant the world with its fairy tale beauty journey, it faces the challenges of catering to varied makeup preferences, cultural differences, and affordability concerns in different markets. The brand remains committed to offering diversified services tailored to individual regions and their unique desires. By interpreting the fairy world through the visual language preferred by young people, Flower Knows is poised to captivate even more hearts as it embarks on an enchanting voyage of beauty, creativity, and cultural appreciation. The brand's steadfast dedication to presenting refined femininity with a touch of magic will undoubtedly keep its charm alive in the ever-evolving landscape of the beauty industry.