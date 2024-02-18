Floward unveils new brand identity and becomes a house of brands
Floward, the go-to online flowers and gifts delivery destination in MENA and UK, has announced the roll out of its new brand identity in 2024. The company has undergone a complete transformation, with a new logo, visual identity, packaging, and digital experience with a strategic shift towards becoming a house of brands. It also announced the launch of its global brand platform, 'Unwrap your heart', that aims to uplift everyday expressions and inspire people to build stronger relationships through meaningful gifts and simple acts of kindness.
This shift towards becoming a house of brands represents a crucial step towards the company's vision of becoming the world’s most innovative and reliable destination for all gift-givers.
Floward's new brand identity reflects the company's commitment to further cementing its position as an elegant, expressive, and creative brand. The wordmark is carefully designed to exude a sense of subtle elegance, celebrating the company's brand name, and highlighting its unique identity. Furthermore, a custom Arabic font was created, embodying a harmonious fusion of modernity and cultural heritage. This font serves to emphasise the company's commitment to authenticity and pride in its culture.
The company's new emblem, made of thin lines and graceful loops, features intricate and symmetrical intertwining 'F's that resemble a knot, creating a refined and minimalistic aesthetic reflecting the elegance of the brand.
As part of its strategy of shifting into a house of brands, Floward will also be focusing on partnering with local and international brands that champion different categories across various industries by offering exclusive collections for its customers, in addition to investing in its own line of gifts and becoming more stylish. This will not only expand Floward's products portfolio but also increase its market reach, making it a dominant player in the gifting vertical of e-commerce.
Abdulaziz B Al Loughani, Chairman and CEO, Floward, said: "We are thrilled to announce our new brand identity and our repositioning as a house of brands. This is a significant step towards our goal of becoming the world's most innovative and reliable destination for all gift-givers. We are committed to providing our customers with a wide range of high-quality products and services, and becoming a House of Brands is the right step towards that direction. We are also excited to support local brands and contributing to the growth of the e-commerce industry in the MENA."
Established in 2017, Floward is a full-fledged e-commerce solution that offers prime fresh-cut flowers sourced from the best growers and farmers around the world and arranged locally by a team of florists and designers. Floward also offers cakes, chocolate and perfumes curated by the region's most exciting designers bundled with its flower arrangements and manages last-mile same-day delivery to ensure the best customer experience.
For more information, visit www.floward.com.