Floward joins the Ministry of Economy and Planning’s Sustainability Champions programme in Saudi Arabia

Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 3:09 PM

Floward, the go-to online flowers and gifts delivery destination in MENA and the UK, is proud to announce its induction into the Ministry of Economy and Planning’s (MEP) Sustainability Champions programme in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Under the mentorship of Alsulaiman Group, Floward, along with other distinguished organisations like Extra, Saudia Cargo, Johnson Controls, and Nesma, has been selected to participate in this groundbreaking initiative aimed at advancing sustainability and supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The announcement was made at a special pledge signing ceremony held in Jeddah, where the executive management of the newly inducted mentees, including Floward’s COO, Mohammed Al Arifi, pledged their commitment to sustainable practices. Senior representatives from the Ministry of Economy and Planning also attended the event, highlighting the Kingdom’s efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060 and drive environmental and social progress.

Alsulaiman Group, recognised as one of the Champion Companies by MEP for its leadership in sustainability, will provide mentorship and guidance to Floward, sharing best practices and strategies to embed sustainability deeper into Floward’s core operations. This collaboration is set to accelerate Floward’s sustainability initiatives, aligning with its vision to create value for all stakeholders by fostering environmental and social stewardship.

Abdulaziz B Al Loughani, chairman and CEO, Floward, said: "We are honoured to be selected as a mentee in the MEP’s Sustainability Champions Program. This opportunity allows us to learn from industry leaders like Alsulaiman Group and further enhance our commitment to sustainable practices. At Floward, we are dedicated to integrating sustainability into every aspect of our business, from sourcing to delivery, and we are excited to contribute to a sustainable future for the Kingdom."

The Sustainability Champions programme was officially launched during the World Economic Forum Special Meeting in Riyadh. Under the patronage of MEP, the program aims to empower organisations across the Kingdom by providing them with the resources and expertise to integrate sustainability into their business models. With the support of Alsulaiman Group and Sustainability Excellence, a leading sustainability consultancy, the programme fosters collaboration and innovation to drive meaningful environmental, social, and economic impact. Floward’s inclusion in this programme marks a significant milestone in its journey towards sustainability. As a pioneer in the e-commerce flowers and gifts sector, Floward continues to lead not only in innovation but also in sustainable practices, ensuring its operations contribute positively to the communities and environment it serves. The company’s participation in the Sustainability Champions programme strengthens its alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which emphasises renewable energy, carbon reduction, and the promotion of sustainable business practices as key pillars of economic and social progress. Established in 2017, Floward is a full-fledged e-commerce solution that offers prime fresh-cut flowers sourced from the best growers and farmers around the world and arranged locally by a team of florists and designers. Floward also offers cakes, chocolate and perfumes curated by the region’s most exciting designers bundled with its flower arrangements and manages last-mile same-day delivery to ensure the best customer experience.

Visit www.floward.com for more information.