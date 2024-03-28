Fitze and Dubai Islamic Bank partner to convert steps into charity This Ramadan

Published: Thu 28 Mar 2024, 3:27 PM

Fitze, a fitness rewards app that rewards people for walking, and Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), a trailblazer in the financial sector of the UAE have joined forces to introduce a groundbreaking initiative this Ramadan. Aligned with the essence of the holy month, this unique campaign, a first of its kind, aims to elevate the well-being of the entire community by promoting a healthy lifestyle while also instilling a culture of giving.

Fitze and DIB invite UAE residents to join the Ramadan Move-a-thon Steps Challenge on the Fitze app and be part of meaningful change, simply by walking. Under the campaign ‘You Walk, We Give’, DIB is converting every step into charity. Each step taken is a step closer to DIB’s pledge of donating Dh1,00,000 to Dubai Cares, an organisation dedicated to making quality education accessible to underprivileged children and youth in developing countries. In addition to the charitable aspect, every participant in the challenge is a winner this Ramadan. Participants have the chance to win Dh1,000 travel vouchers, yacht tours, F&B vouchers, and more, adding an exciting dimension to their fitness journey.

Jawaher Al Shamsi, head of corporate communications and PR at Dubai Islamic Bank, commented: "As an organisation that leads by example, DIB has persistently proven that great leadership does not seek power, but rather empowers. Demonstrating this belief, we are proud to announce another purposeful and impactful initiative from DIB - the Ramadan Move-a-Thon. Every year, we eagerly wait for this month of reflection to take advantage of boosting our spirituality and contributing to good deeds. By encouraging participation in this challenge, we are not only promoting a healthy lifestyle but also reinforcing a culture of giving back to society."

Fitze is an innovative app that empowers UAE residents to adopt sustainable and active lifestyles, by incentivising the simple act of walking. Users can walk to redeem exciting rewards and offers listed on the app from leading brands in the UAE and engage in challenges and also jackpots, for their chance to win mega giveaways.

‘‘DIB consistently sets an inspiring precedent by spearheading initiatives that go beyond banking norms, making people the center in all their endeavours. Yet again, this initiative is more than just a pursuit of fitness goals; it's a collective commitment to create a positive impact on a global scale. We firmly believe that each step recorded on Fitze this holy month holds the potential to make a meaningful difference in the lives of underprivileged children and youth across the globe," said Neha and Ben Samuel, co-founders of Fitze, express their excitement about this initiative.

Fitze not only promotes fitness on an individual level but also empowers corporates to enhance workplace wellness, and employee engagement, and achieve their ESG goals by offering curated corporate programmes and activations. With a track record of hosting over 300 corporate events and collaborating with numerous government and private organisations, Fitze is revolutionising corporate wellness in the UAE.

As the Ramadan Move-a-thon Challenge unfolds, DIB and Fitze encourage residents across the UAE to join this transformative journey. By simply walking, participants win mega giveaways as well as contribute to a noble cause and experience the joy of giving during the holy month.

Download the Fitze app www.fitze.ae/download for free on Apple AppStore, Google PlayStore, or HUAWEI AppGallery and join the revolution.