First-of-its-kind healthcare-based series premiers on Abu Dhabi’s big screens during Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week

Doctors and patients unite in celebration after the premiere of the 'H for Hope Series'.

Published: Tue 14 May 2024, 11:25 AM

Emotions ran high at Cinemacity, Al Qana, as Burjeel Medical City ('BMC') premiered the region’s first-ever healthcare series. Aptly titled H for Hope, the first season features five inspiring and stirring short films. The films are based on patient cases from BMC and include the real doctors who played key roles in these life-transforming stories.

Held as part of Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week, the screening showcased the robust healthcare capabilities of Abu Dhabi. It was attended by government officials, dignitaries, healthcare experts, and patients, underscoring the community-wide support for and recognition of the region’s medical achievements. The red carpet was a sight to behold as real patients who had overcome adversity, walked alongside the medical professionals who had guided them on their journey.

A doctor and patient walk the red carpet hand in hand before the premiere of the 'H for Hope Series'.

‘A Deeply Moving Experience’

One of the standout short films of the evening featured the heart-wrenching yet inspiring journey of a couple whose unborn child was diagnosed with spina bifida. Their story took a hopeful turn after a successful in-utero surgery at BMC, guided by the skilled hands of Dr Mandeep Singh. Several months later, the couple welcomed their healthy baby into the world, a testament to the remarkable medical intervention that took place at the hospital. News of this groundbreaking surgery had gone viral last year.

Another compelling film follows the journey of a young football enthusiast whose life was disrupted by severe pain. He was diagnosed with sickle cell disease at BMC, where under the expert guidance of Dr Zainul Aabideen, the boy underwent a life-saving bone marrow transplant. His triumphant return to the football field left the audience moved and inspired.

Abu Dhabi’s Capabilities in Focus

H for Hope, a first-of-its-kind healthcare series in the region, blends the personal experiences of patients and their families with the professional skill and care provided by BMC’s world-class clinicians. The series aims to inspire audiences and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a center for complex care and medical innovation.

John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, expressed his pride in the series. "Our goal was to use a universal language to showcase Abu Dhabi’s capabilities and share our stories of medical success with a broader audience. These films present narratives of hope and resilience that resonate worldwide, while emphasising Burjeel’s theme of ‘Safeguarding Your Health at the World’s Safest City’."

In its inaugural edition, H for Hope is much more than a showcase of BMC’s medical prowess. These short films are reminders of the profound impact medical professionals can have on their patients’ lives, offering a vision of hope and healing for the future.

The video series is available on Burjeel Medical City’s YouTube channel.