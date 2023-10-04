Finesse unveils ‘advising, enabling, and securing digital transformation’ theme For GITEX 2023

Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 5:36 PM

Finesse is gearing up to showcase a range of cutting-edge solutions designed to elevate your digital transformation journey this year at Gitex.

Our booth's overarching theme at Gitex 2023 is holistic digital transformation solutions: Advising, enabling, and securing. Here's a glimpse of what awaits you when you visit us:

1CXO – Advising Digital Transformation: Digital Strategy Consulting and Advisory Services: Successful digital transformation starts with a clear strategy. Our 1CXO service provides comprehensive strategic guidance across numerous critical domains. Among the areas we provide advisory services are ESG (environmental, social, governance), customer experience, digital transformation, corporate services, information management, data privacy, cyber risk and information security. Our experts are on hand to discuss how these services can help your business craft effective digital strategies.

Finesse — Enabling Digital Transformation: This is our flagship offering for businesses seeking seamless technology implementation, systems integration, and ongoing support. We understand that every organisation is unique, and their digital transformation journey should reflect their specific goals and challenges. At GITEX 2023, we'll showcase how we customise technology solutions to meet these unique needs, ensuring technology aligns perfectly with your business objectives. Portfolio of solutions on display includes for AI chatbots, BI and analytics, ECM, CRM, RPA, HCM and Corporate Treasury bundled with our 24/7 applications managed services support.

Cyberhub 24/7 CSOC — Securing Digital Transformation: Cybersecurity solutions and Managed Security Services: Cybersecurity is paramount in today's digital environment. With our state-of-the-art Cognitive Security Operations Center (CSOC) and Network Operations Center (NOC) in Dubai, and our extended NOC & SOC facility in Bangalore, India, we will exhibit our extensive range of cybersecurity products, solutions, and services. Visitors will learn about our proactive approach to threat detection, prevention, and incident response.

We are also delighted to announce our esteemed channel and alliance partners Secureworks Hyland, Adrenalin, Qlik and Emudhra who will be joining us during Gitex 2023. We believe that GITEX 2023 promises ground-breaking innovations and insights, and your presence will undoubtedly enrich the experience. We're eagerly looking forward to welcoming you at our booth which would be at Hall No 7 – Stand 7 to embark you on a transformative digital journey together.