Final Chance to Secure Lower Fees for US EB-5 Golden Visa

Published: Mon 4 Mar 2024, 3:53 PM

Families considering the US Golden Visa have a final opportunity to file their applications with the current lower fees before fee hikes take effect on April 1. The US immigration office recently announced a significant increase in fees for the EB-5 Golden Visa program. This marks a substantial adjustment in application filing fees, prompting urgent action for prospective investors.

Shahriar (Shai) Zamanian, a seasoned EB-5 expert and founder of The American Legal Center, highlights the impending fee hike and advises potential applicants to take advantage of the current lower rates by submitting their applications before the deadline. He states, "Families interested in securing lower fees must act promptly during this filing window, or else face the significantly higher fees."

Understanding the US Golden Visa

The EB-5 program serves as the Golden Visa pathway for individuals seeking permanent residency in the US. By investing $800,000 in a government-approved real estate project, families can apply for US Green Cards for themselves and their eligible dependents, granting them the freedom to live, work, and travel within the country. Eligible dependents include children under the age of 21 and the spouse of the main applicant.

Fee Hike Rationale

Presently, the filing fee for an EB-5 application stands at $3,675. However, the final rule dictates a significant increase, raising the fee to $11,160—an uptick of $7,485 or 204 per cent. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) justifies the fee adjustment by citing the need to align fees with the rising costs of federal salaries and inflation since the last adjustment in 2016. This move aims to ensure that the US immigration office can effectively cover operational expenses and maintain quality service standards.

Both the US government and applicants stand to benefit from this fee adjustment. For applicants, submitting applications before the fee hike ensures lower costs and potentially faster processing times. Conversely, the government anticipates reduced administrative burdens and enhanced efficiency in processing.

Act Now

Given the impending fee hike, individuals considering filing their EB-5 applications must act swiftly. Zamanian emphasises the importance of compiling all necessary documents and selecting a suitable investment project before the April 1st deadline to capitalize on current rates. "Because interested investors from all over the world are rushing to file their applications during this filing window, spots are filling up in qualifying EB-5 projects," Zamanian points out, “If you’ve been considering this program, now is your chance to secure your spot."

Expert Guidance from The American Legal Center

Navigating the EB-5 application process can be complex without proper guidance from experienced advisors. With over a decade of EB-5 industry expertise, the team of US licensed lawyers at The American Legal Center stands ready to assist families in filing their Golden Visa applications before the fee increase takes effect.

For those interested in exploring the EB-5 program, The American Legal Center offers complimentary initial consultations at their offices in Downtown Dubai. Reach out to their team today to learn more about the EB-5 program and get your process started.