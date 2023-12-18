FAME.realestate by Sheeraz Hasan connects Hollywood celebrities with real estate developers in the UAE

Published: Mon 18 Dec 2023, 5:53 PM Last updated: Mon 18 Dec 2023, 5:54 PM

Media mogul and celebrity media consultant from Hollywood, Sheeraz Hasan, who has direct contacts with the biggest stars in the world is eyeing major expansion into the real estate industry which has experienced significant growth and changes over the past few years.

As a part of major expansion plans in the upcoming few months, Hasan plans to foray into the real estate sector. The company named ‘FAME.realestate’ plans to connect Hollywood A-listers, Fortune 500 companies and international influencers from around the globe, to the real estate developers in city of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

It’s no surprise that some of the world’s most celebrities like Tom Cruise, David Beckham, Beyoncé, Will Smith and Shahrukh Khan have made Dubai not only their home but workplace.

FAME by SHEERAZ headquartered on the Sunset Strip, West Hollywood is homed to millionaires, billionaires and celebrities and for the first time, Dubai developers will have a chance to showcase their properties to the US market.

Hasan also takes the credit for becoming the first person in the UAE to bring the concept of celebrity-branded towers to The UAE.

Hasan has been creating media miracles for the biggest brands and most famous international celebs, for instance, he has organized the largest meet and greet of all time with billionaire American professional wrestler and social media personality Logan Paul. He also shaped the international TV celebrity Kim Kardashian’s promotion at the Dubai Mall where 250,000 people gathered to see her. He has single-handedly escalated Kim’s career for over 10 years. Further, Hasan has also been credited for disrupting a $93 billion industry with Paris Hilton and securing $2 million for Jennifer Lopez to perform for 20 minutes. These are just a few of the campaigns that have made Sheeraz Hasan the biggest famous dealer in the world.

His other clientele includes Hollywood celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Priyanka Chopra, Justin Bieber, Logan Paul, Zendaya, Lindsay Lohan, the Jackson family and Miley Cyrus, to name a few. That’s why even big brands like Procter & Gamble, Unilever, AB InBev, Johnson & Johnson, Pantene and Gillette ask for Sheeraz’s assistance in dominating their respective competition. Many top Saudi-based brands want Fame by SHEERAZ to amplify their company by tying up with the biggest Hollywood stars.

Hasan, the founder of ‘FAME.realestate’, spoke at length about his expansion plans and said, “In terms of expansion, Dubai was always on my radar. After gaining huge success in Los Angeles, I now want to focus on the Middle Eastern region, as I see a very big opportunity here. I plan to expand my media house ‘FAME by Sheeraz’ across the Middle East and as a part of this drive I will be launching the real estate wing FAME.realestate very soon.”

So, what are you waiting for cherish the seamlessness experience of celebrity-branded towers brought to you by Hasan.

For more information, please contact: Email: Sheeraz@fame.me