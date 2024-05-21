Faham Doors makes green living a reality with ‘A Tree for Every Door’

Published: Tue 21 May 2024, 12:52 PM Last updated: Tue 21 May 2024, 3:05 PM

As a brand devoted to greener living, Faham Doors proudly announced the launch of its groundbreaking initiative, 'A Tree for Every Door', in partnership with Abu Dhabi City Municipality. With a commitment to environmental sustainability, Faham Doors pledges to plant a tree for every door purchased, reinforcing the message that actions speak louder than words when it comes to living green.

This collaborative effort aims to support the UAE's ambitious agenda for environmental conservation and combatting climate change. By fostering the growth of a greener environment, Faham Doors seeks to leave a lasting impact on the ecosystem while encouraging a greener mindset among its clientele.

Till date, Faham Doors has planted 4,000 trees and aims to double this number to 8,000 by June, with a long-term goal of planting approximately 24,000 trees by the end of 2024. This initiative is made possible through the collective efforts of Abu Dhabi City Municipality, Faham Doors, and the people of the UAE, who contribute to tree planting with each door purchase.

By choosing Faham Doors, customers not only invest in premium quality interior and exterior doors but also contribute to the cultivation of a sustainable environment for future generations. With a 10-year manufacturing warranty and a 20-year warranty against water and termite damage, Faham Doors remains dedicated to delivering excellence while making a difference in the world.

With a diverse range of products featuring high specifications, including anti-bacterial, sound insulating, and water-resistant properties, Faham Doors is committed to providing innovative design solutions crafted in the UAE for the UAE. Customers can track the progress of this initiative through Faham Doors' Instagram channels (@fahamdoors), witnessing firsthand the positive impact of their purchases on the environment.

For more information, visit www.fahamdoors.com and join the movement towards a greener future.