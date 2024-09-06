Explore Uniplus Education Fair 2024: The UAE’s leading university admissions event

Ecosine Transports LLC partners with Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre to launch eco-conscious limousine service
The collaboration marks a significant step forward in both companies' commitment to environmental sustainability
As the race for top university admissions heats up, Uniplus is set to host its highly anticipated Education Fair 2024 — an essential event for high school students and their families. Taking place on September 8 from 10 am to 7 pm at the Metropolitan Hotel in Dubai, the fair offers a unique opportunity for students to engage with top-tier university admissions experts, gain insights from current successful university candidates, and explore scholarship options — all for free.
With a proven track record of helping over 15,000 students secure places at world-renowned universities in the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and beyond, Uniplus stands out as a trusted platform for guiding students toward academic success. This year’s event promises to provide even more value, as it focuses on supporting students with diverse academic needs, including those with special education requirements and language challenges.
Ravi Chand, the Chief Academic Advisor at Uniplus and a respected expert in international higher education, will lead the event. Chand emphasizes the importance of making informed decisions regarding higher education, cautioning students and parents against unverified online agencies and unreliable local career programs. His expertise offers a solid foundation for navigating the complex world of university admissions.
Uniplus is committed to showcasing real success stories. Featured students who have gained admission to prestigious institutions include:
These students will share their experiences and strategies for securing coveted admissions spots at top universities. In recognition of their outstanding achievements, the Uniplus ‘Future Leaders’ Award will be presented to these exceptional young leaders, celebrating their academic excellence.
With admissions season in full swing, this fair comes at the perfect time for students seeking expert advice and guidance. Parents are encouraged to attend alongside their children to fully explore the diverse range of educational opportunities and scholarship options available globally.
To secure your spot at this must-attend event, reach out to the Uniplus team via WhatsApp at +971 50 231 0625 or visit the website at www.uniplusgroup.com for more information.
The collaboration marks a significant step forward in both companies' commitment to environmental sustainability
The advanced suite of tools is designed to streamline and enhance the property transaction process
GGCC launches a new podcast with GGCCFX to engage and educate traders worldwide
The event was a vibrant celebration of the accomplishments and aspirations of women from around the globe
The restaurant has quickly become a favourite, catering to the growing demand for Japanese cuisine across the Middle East
The International Extraordinary Achievers Awards stand as a testament to the organisation's unwavering commitment to inclusivity and diversity
The convocation ceremony held special significance as it witnessed the awarding of degrees and diplomas to over 9,000 students from 85 countries