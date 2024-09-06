Explore Uniplus Education Fair 2024: The UAE’s leading university admissions event

Published: Fri 6 Sep 2024, 6:04 PM

As the race for top university admissions heats up, Uniplus is set to host its highly anticipated Education Fair 2024 — an essential event for high school students and their families. Taking place on September 8 from 10 am to 7 pm at the Metropolitan Hotel in Dubai, the fair offers a unique opportunity for students to engage with top-tier university admissions experts, gain insights from current successful university candidates, and explore scholarship options — all for free.

With a proven track record of helping over 15,000 students secure places at world-renowned universities in the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and beyond, Uniplus stands out as a trusted platform for guiding students toward academic success. This year’s event promises to provide even more value, as it focuses on supporting students with diverse academic needs, including those with special education requirements and language challenges.

Ravi Chand, the Chief Academic Advisor at Uniplus and a respected expert in international higher education, will lead the event. Chand emphasizes the importance of making informed decisions regarding higher education, cautioning students and parents against unverified online agencies and unreliable local career programs. His expertise offers a solid foundation for navigating the complex world of university admissions.

Uniplus is committed to showcasing real success stories. Featured students who have gained admission to prestigious institutions include:

Ameer, Law LLB at University of Warwick

Harini, MSCI Astrophysics at University College London

Hasan, BSc Philosophy, Politics, and Economics at King’s College London

Hiya, MBCHB Medicine at University of Manchester

Paridhi, BA Land Economy at University of Cambridge

Uzair, BSc Business and Accounting with Placement at University of Manchester

Vijaya, BSc Computer Science with Placement at Newcastle University

Saif, BSc Hons in Computer Science at King’s College London These students will share their experiences and strategies for securing coveted admissions spots at top universities. In recognition of their outstanding achievements, the Uniplus ‘Future Leaders’ Award will be presented to these exceptional young leaders, celebrating their academic excellence. With admissions season in full swing, this fair comes at the perfect time for students seeking expert advice and guidance. Parents are encouraged to attend alongside their children to fully explore the diverse range of educational opportunities and scholarship options available globally.

To secure your spot at this must-attend event, reach out to the Uniplus team via WhatsApp at +971 50 231 0625 or visit the website at www.uniplusgroup.com for more information.