Experience the essence of Sri Lanka at the Ceylon Food & Music Event 2024 in Dubai

Dubai is set to host an unforgettable celebration of Sri Lankan culture and entertainment as the Ceylon Food & Music Event 2024 returns on December 8 at Zabeel Park. Organised by Rush Events, Dubai’s premier event management company renowned for delivering world-class cultural experiences, this much-anticipated event promises to bring the vibrancy of Sri Lanka to the heart of the UAE.

Headlining the event is Sri Lanka’s internationally acclaimed pop duo, Bathiya & Santhush (BNS), celebrated for their global appeal and chart-topping hits. Joining them are an exciting line-up of performers, including renowned rapper Randhir, award-winning vocalist Umaria, the popular band Lunudehi, and the sensational artist Hana Shafa, whose star continues to rise. This spectacular ensemble reflects Rush Events’ dedication to showcasing the very best of Sri Lankan talent, ensuring a night of electrifying entertainment for all attendees.

The event offers more than just captivating performances. Rush Events has meticulously planned a full-day cultural extravaganza, immersing visitors in Sri Lanka’s rich heritage. Highlights include:

Authentic Sri Lankan cuisine, offering a feast of traditional flavours.

Exhibitions of arts and crafts that showcase Sri Lanka's creative heritage.

Traditional games and engaging activities for all ages.

A mesmerising aquarium display. With an expected turnout of 4,000 to 5,000 visitors, the event promises to be one of the most attended cultural gatherings of the year. Tickets are affordably priced at Dh60, with exclusive VIP packages available for Dh150, offering reserved seating in a secure area and added perks. Attendees will also receive gift vouchers from event sponsors, adding extra value to the experience. The event will be graced by Udaya Indrarathna, further underscoring the celebration's significance. With Rush Events at the helm, their expertise in seamlessly blending tradition with modern entertainment guarantees a memorable experience for all.

Tickets are available now, so secure your spot and prepare to embark on a journey through the sights, sounds, and flavours of Sri Lanka.