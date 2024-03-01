Experience ‘Affordable Luxury’ with Generaltec’s quality products

Published: Fri 1 Mar 2024, 5:06 PM

Generaltec, through its subsidiary Green Square Electric Devices Trading, offers a range of consumer electronics and home appliances marketed under the brand name ‘Generaltec’. Operating from its headquarters in Sharjah, the company serves customers across more than 50 countries worldwide.

Khawar Hussain, CEO of Generaltec, emphasises the company’s commitment to delivering ‘Affordable Luxury’ to consumers without compromising on quality.

Furthermore, Generaltec’s product line is engineered to significantly reduce utility costs for consumers, with all appliances designed for high energy efficiency. Notably, the air conditioners featuring ‘Inverter Technology’ can yield electricity bill savings up to 50 per cent.

Additionally, the introduction of LED TVs equipped with webOS operating systems offers consumers to access over 3,000 apps, including major premium streaming services such as Shahid, Netflix, and Amazon Prime. Enhanced with features like a mouse remote and superior sound and video quality, Generaltec ensures an elevated user experience for its customers.

Currently, Generaltec operating branches across the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Yemen, Bahrain, and Paki-stan. In 2020, the company celebrated its 20 years in business with a showcase event held at Burj Khalifa.