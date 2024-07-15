Exciting collaboration announced to enhance community well-being

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 3:32 PM

Henko Wellness dxb, Meta Mechanics, and Best Safe Driver have announced an exciting collaboration to improve community well-being and convenience in Dubai.

This strategic collaboration is aimed at providing unparalleled services to the community. This collaboration brings together the expertise of three leading companies to offer residents a holistic approach to wellness, automotive care, and safe driving.

Henko Wellness dxb invites everyone to rejuvenate with their unique yoga and sound healing sessions, followed by an invigorating ice bath experience. Every Sunday workshop at XVA gallery feature guided yoga, breathwork, and sound healing designed to reduce anxiety and promote well-being.

Henko Wellness dxb is led by Melissa Negrete Tejada, a renowned yoga teacher and ice bath facilitator, and Luis Antonio Rodríguez Valdes, a skilled sound healer and ice bath facilitator.

"We are delighted to partner with Meta Mechanics and Best Safe Driver to offer our community an all-encompassing service. Our combined efforts aim to promote well-being and convenience, making life easier for our customers," according to Henko Wellness dxb Representative.

Meta Mechanics Auto Repair Centre LLC, located in Al Quoz 3, Dubai, is renowned for delivering top-notch car repair and maintenance services. With a team of experienced technicians and a commitment to quality, convenience, and reliability, Meta Mechanics ensures your vehicle remains in peak condition. The company is led by Saad Noor Mughal, CEO, and Mian Muhammad Fahad, Marketing Head.

"At Meta Mechanics, we are committed to providing high-quality automotive services. Collaborating with Henko Wellness dxb allows us to extend our commitment to the community, ensuring both their vehicles and their well-being are taken care of," according to Meta Mechanics representative.

"Meta Mechanics is proud to specialise in a wide range of essential car services to keep your vehicle running smoothly and safely. Our expert technicians are highly skilled in providing top-notch services including engine repair, gearbox repair, transmission repair, suspension repair, brakes repair, AC repair, steering repair, airbag repair, minor service, and major service.

"We cater to a variety of luxury car brands such as Mercedes, Range Rover, Jeep, Audi, BMW, Bentley, Bugatti, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati, Porsche, and Rolls Royce. If you're searching for the "best garage near me," look no further than Meta Mechanics. We are your one-stop solution for all your automotive needs, ensuring you receive the highest quality care and service in Dubai."

Best Safe Driver provides professional driver services across Dubai, including safe driver options, afterparty pickups, and monthly driver services. Their mission is to ensure you reach your destination safely and comfortably, offering peace of mind for all your driving needs. Best Safe Driver is also headed by Saad Noor Mughal, CEO, and Mian Muhammad Fahad, Marketing Head. "This partnership embodies our dedication to safety and convenience. We are excited to work with Henko Wellness dxb to offer our customers additional benefits and ensure they receive the best service possible," according to Best Safe Driver representative. Happy to Collaborate This exciting partnership offers exclusive benefits for customers, combining relaxation, automotive care, and safe driving: > Henko Wellness dxb customers will receive a 10 per cent discount on safe driver bookings with Best Safe Driver. > Meta Mechanics is offering a 20 per cent discount on labour charges for car repair or service bookings made by Henko Wellness customers.

> Customers can also enjoy discounted prices on service contracts with Meta Mechanics.