Excel Edu Magazine unveils Excel Premier League: GCC’s largest inter-school football tournament

Excel Edu Magazine has officially unveiled the launch of the Excel Premier League (EPL), the GCC’s largest inter-school football competition. Designed to elevate youth football in Dubai, this initiative offers an exceptional platform for young athletes to showcase their talents and refine their skills in a competitive and inspiring environment.

Supported by prominent organisations, including the UAE Football Association and the Asian Football Confederation, the EPL is set to kick off in November 2024. This groundbreaking league aspires to redefine youth football development in the region, with an ambitious goal of nurturing talent capable of competing in elite leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A within the next decade.

"Grassroots development is fundamental to the progress of football," said Sayyid Baali, CEO and founder of Excel Edu Magazine. "Through the Excel Premier League, we aim to equip young players with the tools they need to succeed both on and off the pitch. Our commitment to inclusivity ensures that every talented player, regardless of their financial background, has the opportunity to shine."

The league will cater to a wide range of age groups, from Under-8 to Under-16, fostering values of fair play, sportsmanship, and holistic player development. Participants will gain access to world-class coaching, advanced skill-building sessions, and high-level competition, creating a robust foundation for future success. The EPL promises to go beyond local exposure by offering international tours to Europe, Georgia, and the GCC. Selected players will have the chance to experience diverse playing styles, enhancing their skills and broadening their horizons. The league will also reward excellence with cash prizes, scholarships, and training opportunities, providing young athletes with added motivation to excel. Schools across the UAE are encouraged to participate in this transformative initiative, giving students a chance to compete at an unparalleled level while instilling values that transcend the football field. The Excel Premier League is set to become a game-changer for aspiring footballers and a vital step forward for youth football in the GCC.

For more information about the Excel Premier League, including registration details and partnership opportunities, please contact us at exceledumagazineuae@gmail.com