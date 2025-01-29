Ethan Allen announces exclusive Ramadan offers on luxury dining range

This Ramadan, renowned U.S. luxury brand Ethan Allen invites families to elevate their dining experiences with exclusive savings on its timeless dining range. Known for its sophisticated craftsmanship and impeccable design, Ethan Allen helps transform dining spaces into warm, stylish, and inviting settings—perfect for meaningful iftars and suhoors.

Understanding that the dining table is the heart of every gathering, Ethan Allen’s exquisite dining collection seamlessly blends tradition with elegance, ensuring every meal becomes a cherished experience.

To honour the spirit of the holy month, Ethan Allen is offering a 30 per cent discount on all dining accessories, including an expertly curated selection of elegant serveware and luxurious table linens. With these exclusive savings, customers can create a beautifully set table that enhances the essence of togetherness and celebration.

Crafted with unmatched skill and exceptional attention to detail, Ethan Allen’s dining tables and chairs serve as the perfect centerpiece for any home. Whether designing an intimate dining nook or a grand entertaining space, the brand’s versatile collection caters to every need. Thoughtfully designed extension hardware accommodates unexpected guests, while expertly crafted chairs complement a variety of styles, ensuring both comfort and sophistication. Haroun Sowid, head of lifestyle at Ethan Allen, said: "This Ramadan, we are proud to help families create meaningful gatherings with dining spaces that truly reflect the spirit of the season. At Ethan Allen, we believe every iftar and suhoor deserves a touch of timeless elegance. Our pieces combine superior craftsmanship with thoughtful design to make every moment unforgettable."

Customers are encouraged to explore Ethan Allen’s beautifully curated collection by visiting the brand’s showrooms on Sheikh Zayed Road and in Dubai Hills Mall. With a commitment to blending tradition and modernity, Ethan Allen ensures that every home is a place of elegance, warmth, and lasting memories for years to come.