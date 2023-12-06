Estheticare: Innovative blend of cosmetology, healthcare and hospitality
The cosmetic boutique offers a wide range of services and treatments
When we think of a beauty studio or cosmetology center, we might think of a regular and dull place where regular salon services like massage, facial, hair dye, and other treatments are provided. But gone are the days when the beauty industry was only defined by these traditional beauty services. Today's beauty industry has entered a new era of innovation where beauty, cosmetology, wellness, hospitality, and healthcare are infused together to provide the best and top-notch experience to people.
Imagine a place where cosmetic surgeries, aesthetic care, beauty treatments, healthcare, physiotherapy, and top-notch hospitality services are available under one roof. Does it sound too good to be true? No, because we have just discovered a place in Islamabad, Pakistan, where Dr Uzair Khan is redefining the healthcare and beauty industry of Pakistan.
Yes, we are talking about 'Estheticare Boutique Clinic'. It's a luxurious cosmetic boutique that offers a wide range of services and treatments, be it hair removal or hair transplant, cosmetic surgeries or liposuction, dental aesthetics or image enhancement procedures, physiotherapy or rhytidectomy. You name it, and they have it.
Philosophy behind Estheticare Boutique Clinic
Estheticare Boutique Clinic, Islamabad was founded in 2015, and during that time, Pakistan's health and beauty sector was still relying on old-school traditional techniques and practices. Estheticare proved to be a trendsetter in this emerging industry. Dr Khan’s vision extends beyond mere service provision. He aims to provide an extraordinary experience that lasts a lifetime. He believes healthcare should not be a scary, horrendous, and uncomfortable experience but a comfortable, serene, and rejuvenating experience. This is why he came up with the innovative idea of fusing all the critical healthcare and beauty esthetics-related services under one roof, where waiting in the queue for your turn is not frustrating but a relaxing experience. A place where you get services that are of internationally acclaimed standards. It's a place where you will not be treated like a customer; instead, you will be treated like royalty
What makes Estheticare Boutique Clinic, Islamabad stand out?
FDA Approved top tier tools and machinery
Estheticare Boutique Clinic uses the highest quality FDA-approved beauty and medical equipment. The wide range of devices and equipment is imported from high-class European and Japanese brands. These high-end tools and devices can be incorporated with both traditional and innovative techniques, ensuring that the needs of both professional service providers and customers are fully met.
Top-notch team of dermatologists and plastic surgeons
They have the biggest panel of dermatologists, medical cosmetologists, plastic surgeons, and physiotherapists readily available to serve. You know what that means? It means all the procedures are performed by experts and professionals, not by quacks or trainees.
A wide array of treatments and extensive services
As discussed earlier, Estheticare Boutique Clinic offers a wide range of treatments and services that include liposuction, laser treatments, hair transplants, Botox, dermal fillers, rhinoplasty, rhytidectomy, mastopexy, and much more. All these treatments are aimed at ensuring a better quality of life, enhancing body image and self-esteem, and ultimately increasing confidence. This helps individuals struggling with their body image feel more confident and content in their own skin.
World-class quality of treatments and services
The treatments and services provided at Estheticare are of global standards. The highly professional team at Estheticare has set the bar high for medical cosmetology and the beauty industry in Pakistan. All the services provided are backed by extensive medical research, ensuring that every job they undertake meets international standards.
A go-to place for celebrity athletes and notable figures
Estheticare Boutique Clinic is a favourite and go-to place for celebrities, athletes, politicians, and other notable figures seeking top-level, all-in-one services related to aesthetic surgery, cosmetic and skin procedures, weight loss, hair transplants, dental, and other wellness solutions. All this is possible because of the well-trained and expert doctors and staff who aim to provide the best and highest quality care services.
The sole provider of semi-robotic hair transplant services in Pakistan
Estheticare Boutique Clinic is the only place in Pakistan that offers semi-robotic hair transplant services. The semi-robotic hair transplant technique provides more precise and efficient hair transplants than traditional manual surgery. The semi-robotic hair transplant procedure provides multiple advantages, including less blood loss, less scarring, and faster healing times.
Diverse range of fillers and botox
Estheticare Boutique Clinic provides a diverse range of botox and dermal fillers. These high-quality botox and fillers take good care of frown lines, unwanted wrinkles, and crow’s feet. Having a diverse range of fillers and botox ensures that the unique and specific needs of every individual are entirely met; be it about skin type or budget constraints, everything is already sorted out.
It is the only clinic in Pakistan with the added feature of an in-house Restaurant
Imagine you're at a hospital, facing the prospect of spending hours waiting in line or sitting in the waiting room. This can be a very frustrating experience. However, at Estheticare Boutique Clinic, this issue is taken care of. They have a fully functional restaurant inside the clinic, where you'll be treated like royalty. The ambiance and décor are so luxurious that you'll forget for a moment that you're in a medical setting. Enjoy your favorite coffee or snack while waiting for your appointment, or simply take a moment to relax before your consultation with the doctor.
Take Away
Due to continuous advancements in technology and the ever-evolving definition of beauty, the beauty industry is also continuously evolving. Today, the definition of beauty is more inspired by wellness and being comfortable in your skin.
Estheticare Boutique Clinic has revolutionised the beauty and wellness landscape of Pakistan by incorporating the latest trends and techniques, which are backed by years and years of research. They're focused on customer satisfaction and providing the best solutions for their unique needs.