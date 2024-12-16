Estancia Capital launches in Dubai, pioneering a new era in luxury real estate

From left: Usama Ehtesham, co-founder of Estancia Capital, Asif Tabani, Aamil Tabani, and Mujtaba Lakhiya, CEO and co-founder of Estancia Capital.

In a move set to disrupt the status quo, Estancia Capital has officially launched its luxury real estate brokerage services in Dubai. This bold new player is poised to redefine the city's high-end property landscape with unwavering commitment, innovation, exclusivity, and its promise to provide 'Insurance for Capital - Without Premium'

At an exclusive launch event held on December 14, 2024, Estancia Capital's CEO and co-founder, Mujtaba Lakhiya, and co-founder, Usama Ehtesham, unveiled their vision for a new era in luxury real estate. "We're not just another brokerage firm," Lakhiya emphasised. "We're curators of exceptional experiences, matchmakers for the world's most discerning buyers and sellers, and guardians of the highest standards in the industry."

Ehtesham added, "Dubai is more than just a city – it's a symbol of innovation, luxury, and progress. We're thrilled to be a part of this vibrant ecosystem and to contribute to its continued growth and success." Estancia Capital's bespoke services cater to the most refined tastes, offering access to Dubai's most coveted luxury properties, from opulent residences to cutting-edge commercial spaces. With strong ties to the region's top developers, the firm provides unparalleled insights and opportunities for its clients. As Dubai continues to evolve as a global hub for luxury and innovation, Estancia Capital is perfectly positioned to play a leading role in shaping the city's future. With its launch, the firm sets a new benchmark for excellence in luxury real estate, one that will undoubtedly resonate throughout the industry.

For media inquiries, please contact: +971 4 548 8755 or email: info@estanciacapital.ae