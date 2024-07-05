Enjoy summer while keeping close to what’s important

Published: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 4:31 PM

As the summer season begins and families get ready to enjoy a much-needed break, leaving your home unattended can be worrying. Fortunately, staying connected to your home while you're away has never been easier, thanks to Ring. Their easy-to-install devices – from video doorbells to indoor and outdoor cameras – connect you to your home from anywhere in the world through the Ring app.

Ring’s indoor and outdoor Security Cams can be placed almost anywhere in and around your home. Whether you choose an Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) or Stick Up Cam Battery, once connected, these devices capture live, high-resolution video and offer two-way talk, sending real-time notifications to your phone. Equipped with advanced motion detection that distinguishes between people and pets, as well as night vision capabilities, they ensure reliable monitoring even in complete darkness.

If you live in a villa, Stick Up Cam Battery can also be placed outdoors and is helpful to monitor your backyard and exterior areas. You can also install Ring Solar Panels to power your Stick Up Cam Battery with just a few hours of direct sunlight a day. Another great investment is Battery Video Doorbell Pro, which allows you to see, hear, and speak to visitors, from anywhere. Whether it’s a friend dropping by to water your plants or an early package delivery, you can use a video doorbell to stay connected to what’s happening at home while you’re away.



With an easy setup for both indoor and outdoor monitoring, you’ll be able to keep an eye on your home and enjoy peace of mind, whether you’re going away for a weekend or longer. With Amazon Prime Day deals coming up from July 16 to 21 you can also enjoy up to 50 per cent off on Ring devices this summer.