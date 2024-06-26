Enhance your home ambiance with Ring’s smart devices

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 12:47 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 12:49 PM

Consumers in the Middle East North Africa are excited to create personalised ambiance while optimising technology and energy usage.

Mohammad Meraj Hoda, vice president – emerging markets at Ring.

"Smart homes are changing traditional living spaces in the Middle East. We are committed to leveraging technology to enhance convenience for homeowners in the region, by helping them embrace ongoing transformation,” said Mohammad Meraj Hoda, vice president – emerging markets at Ring.

The GCC smart home market, led by countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, holds immense growth potential. Revenues in the smart home market in the Kingdom are expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2024-2028) of 10.96 per cent and 10.49 per cent in the UAE.

Factors such as increasing customer awareness about sustainability and convenience, are propelling the expansion for this region. Exciting smart home projects are already underway, focusing on the use of technology for an improved quality of life.

Ring offers convenience and efficiency to families and homeowners. Smart home technology is evolving to meet changing customer needs and busy lifestyles, and this motivates the brand’s teams, from design to engineering, as they continue to innovate for homeowners in the Middle East.

“We recently launched the latest version of our Video Doorbell – Battery Video Doorbell Pro – in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. With advanced features and superior image quality, it redefines the standard for battery-powered doorbells, giving customers even more flexibility and versatility,” said Hoda.

“We value our customers’ feedback to meet regional needs and preferences and give them the tools they want to make their day-to-day lives more convenient and secure. Our goal is to help homeowners protect what matters most to them by allowing them to easily keep an eye on their loved ones, pets and property.”

Ring’s Video Doorbell features such as Package Alerts — available with a Ring Protect Basic or Plus subscription — help customers monitor doorstep deliveries by notifying them when a package is detected in their designated package zone.

Additionally, Live View allows customers to keep an eye on their property, with real-time notifications on their phone or tablet whenever their Video Doorbell is pressed or motion is detected by a Ring device.

Two-Way Talk in our Security Cameras and Video Doorbells enables customers to check in on their families when they are away from home. Customers can also have a quick chat with people dropping off deliveries if they are not at home, directing them where to keep them. Homeowners can always stay connected to their homes while enjoying their vacation. Ring Alarm provides an extra layer of protection homeowners can set up to prepare for a vacation ensuring maximum security. These alarms come with motion detectors that can be mounted on flat walls or in corners, leaving no space unattended. It can be synced to other Ring devices, such as video doorbells or indoor and outdoor security cameras in the Ring app. When the alarm sounds, it will automatically trigger all Ring cameras to begin recording (when subscribed to a Ring Protect plan), even if they do not detect motion. Customers can receive real-time notifications on their smartphone when the alarm’s sensors are triggered. If Ring Alarm detects an issue and a customer receives an alert, they can easily see what's happening through their Ring cameras on the app and verify whether it's simply a package delivery, or a neighbour passing by. The Ring app also allows customers to arm and disarm their Ring Alarm remotely and tailor the system to their daily needs, for example by setting schedules for when the alarm should be armed or disarmed. Ring Alarm also works with select Alexa-enabled devices, so users can arm, disarm and check the status of their Alarm with simple voice commands. Homeowners can review past events on their Ring devices with Ring Protect Plan subscriptions. The Ring Protect subscription comes in two tiers – Basic and Plus – and all of the events captured by a Ring device are recorded and stored in the cloud where customers can save, share, and download video recordings of any detected events in their account for up to 180 days. Customers can easily scroll through their timeline to check out what moments were missed throughout the day. Without a Ring Protect Plan, customers can still receive real-time notifications when motion is detected and can check in on the live view of their devices from the Ring app, but won’t be able to access video recordings of those events.

"Our devices can be set up, linked, and managed in minutes from a smartphone on the Ring app, providing homeowners with real-time access and control, no matter where they are,” concluded Hoda.