Empowering youth with courageous legacy

The Indian Minorities Federation (IMF) marked Veer Bal Diwas at the Guru Nanak Darbar Sikh Temple, Dubai, to honour the legacy and courage of young Sikh leaders, Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh also known as the Chhote Sahibzades. They were the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh, a revered Sikh Leader. The Chhote Sahibzades showed valour, resilience and were selfless in their pursuit to safeguard the honour and services at the age of 7 and 9 respectively, leaving a legacy that continues to inspire even today.

The event witnessed participation from diverse communities, with notable dignitaries including Satnam Singh Sandhu Rajya Sabha member of Parliament and IMF convenor; Yatin Patel, deputy consul-general and Surender Singh Kandhari, chairman of Guru Nanak Darbar Sikh Temple, and Lord Rami Ranger, alongside members of the Indian diaspora.

A highlight of the event was the presentation of the Veer Bal Diwas Bravery Awards to 14 young achievers from the Indian diaspora in the UAE. Representing various communities and faiths, these awardees symbolised the spirit of resilience and unity. Among the honorees were Taksh Jain, Vidyuth Balaji, Jaivardhan Nawani, Abhiraj Manikoth, Aradhya Rai, Vivan Bansal, Anahad Singh, Avi Puri, Gopikha Sivakumar, Kiara Kaur, Ananya Manikandan, Gurkamal Singh, Akshara Roy, and Sinjini Debnath.

Dr Bubbles Kandhari, vice-chairperson of the Gurudwara, expressed pride in the awardees, saying: “This recognition instils values of courage, humility, and selfless service in young minds, reflecting the legacy of the Chhote Sahibzades.”

The day featured an Ardaas (prayer) for peace and resilience, Kirtan in memory of the Sahibzades, and Langar (community meal) as part of the celebration.

Speakers at the event highlighted the importance of Veer Bal Diwas in inspiring youth to uphold India’s heritage of resilience and communal harmony. Members of the diaspora praised India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a Viksit Bharat by 2047, emphasising his focus on youth-centric initiatives like Start-Up India, skill development programmes, and innovation opportunities. Award recipients expressed gratitude for Modi’s leadership. His initiatives motivate them to contribute to India’s progress under the guiding principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas.” Sandhu lauded the establishment of Veer Bal Diwas as a significant milestone in honouring the Sikh community. He stated: “This observance connects India’s youth with the legacy of the Chhote Sahibzades and inspires them to drive progress in various fields, from science and sports to entrepreneurship and innovation.” Surender Singh added: “Veer Bal Diwas serves as a bridge linking today’s youth with India’s rich culture and heritage, encouraging them to emulate the courage and selfless service of the Sahibzades for the nation’s development.”

The event also underscored the growing ties between India and the UAE under PM Modi’s leadership, with collaborations across sectors like fintech, clean energy, investments, and defence. Members of the Indian diaspora shared their pride in India’s cultural heritage and global stature. Veer Bal Diwas continues to resonate as a celebration of unity, courage, and the enduring values of Sikh gurus, inspiring the youth to contribute to India’s growth and heritage.