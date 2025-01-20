Empowering global Indians: A new era in wealth management

Rajesh Kannan, Managing Director, Head of Wealth and Retail Banking UAE, Head of International Banking EMEA and Jersey, Head of Global Indian, Standard Chartered

The number of affluent individuals residing in India as well as the Indian diaspora across the world has surged in recent years, driven by entrepreneurship, rising mobility and income levels, and access to global markets. This trend is particularly evident in international financial centres like Singapore and the UAE, where a significant concentration of wealth is taking shape. Rajesh Kannan, managing director and head of wealth and retail banking UAE, International Banking EMEA and Jersey as well as head of Global Indians at Standard Chartered, explained: "Global Indians are the fastest-growing diaspora in the world with a large affluent concentration in the UAE. This growth is driven by factors like India’s booming equity markets, rising disposable incomes, and the UAE’s compelling value proposition." The growth in wealth and income is happening along with changing investment preferences.

Traditionally focused on deposits and real estate, Global Indians are now diversifying into global equities, funds, private markets, structured products and international portfolios. "The affluent individuals residing in India as well as the Indian diaspora across the world now have an increasingly global outlook for their personal, business and wealth needs," Kannan said.

These dynamics are reshaping financial services, pushing institutions to adapt and deliver tailored solutions for this dynamic client base. In response, Standard Chartered introduced a refreshed Global Indian proposition to serve clients across the wealth continuum under Priority, Priority Private and the Global Private Bank.

The Global Indian proposition offers a comprehensive set of global solutions and experiences that draws upon the accessibility, capability and connectivity offered by our international wealth centres in UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Jersey combined with the deep-rooted understanding of and presence in India.

The offerings include global wealth advisory, signature investment opportunities, seamless cross border banking and wealth lending solutions and exclusive multi-market client privileges.

Managing cross-border investments, however, brings challenges. Standard Chartered simplifies this journey by providing an anchor relationship manager located close to where the clients are, supported by a global network of wealth specialists across the key centres and home markets.

Liquidity remains a critical need for affluent Indians, particularly those with assets spread across countries. Kannan explained how the bank addresses this: “We offer secured lines of credit that allow clients to leverage assets held in one country to invest in another, along with preferential lending rates and fast international transfers. This enables clients to unlock liquidity without compromising on their long-term strategies”.

Digital innovation is another cornerstone of the program. Kannan remarked, "Digital platforms are key especially for globally mobile clients. We continue to enhance the range of digital tools and services that we offer to clients to help manage their banking and wealth beyond borders." Beyond solutions, the bank is also focused on fostering community and cultural connectivity. The launch of the refreshed proposition was celebrated with vibrant Diwali events across Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore and Hong Kong. The events showcased traditional ceremonies, curated dining, and performances by renowned musical stars, reinforcing the Bank’s commitment to culture and community. A key milestone was the launch of Standard Chartered’s first International Banking Centre for Global Indians at its flagship branch in Mumbai. Kannan described the centre as “a reflection of our modern global outlook combined with our rich heritage, symbolising our commitment to this segment." The refreshed approach with the new Global Indian proposition has already resulted in double digit growth of this client segment significantly contributing to the Bank’s Net New Money growth in 2024. Looking ahead in 2025, Kannan anticipates a continued focus on global diversification and seamless connectivity for this segment. He added: "The global Indian clientele is a key strategic focus for the bank. With the rising affluence of Non-Resident Indians and globally mobile individuals based in India, there is immense potential to offer tailored cross-border wealth and banking solutions that matches their global outlook. With our four international wealth centres, our extensive network, and our deep expertise, we are uniquely positioned to deliver seamless and world-class solutions to our clients that help them manage, protect, and grow their wealth beyond borders."

By responding to the evolving needs of Global Indians with innovation, cultural resonance, and global expertise, Standard Chartered is not just supporting this influential community, it is helping shape the future of global wealth management for this fastest-growing diaspora.