Emirati students win third prize at Huawei ICT Competition 2023–24 Global Final

Published: Thu 30 May 2024, 5:59 PM

The closing and awards ceremony of the Huawei ICT Competition 2023–24 Global Final was held in Shenzhen, China, on May 30.

After fierce competition, the UAE team, which consists of three Emirati students from United Arab Emirates University obtained the Third Prize at the final.

This year's competition attracted more than 170,000 students from over 2,000 universities and colleges across more than 80 countries and regions, making it the largest offline competition since its launch. More than 160 teams consisting of over 470 contestants from 49 different countries and regions made it through national and regional competitions to reach this year’s global final.

Closing and awards ceremony

Zhou Hong, President of Huawei's Institute of Strategic Research, said: "To make sure everyone can truly enjoy the benefits of digitalization while such technologies are making radical progress, Huawei believes it is crucial to guarantee that digital technologies are accessible to all."

Stefania Giannini, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education, said in a video message that UNESCO works to uphold the basic rights and agency of every learner and teacher when using digital technology and AI, and promote an inclusive, equitable, open, and secure digital future for all. Many thanks to our partners like Huawei for their longstanding support. Ritchie Peng, President of Huawei's ICT Strategy and Business Development Department, stated: "ICT is the cornerstone of the intelligent world. Through the Huawei ICT Competition, we aim to provide students with a global platform to compete and exchange ideas." On the same day, Huawei also held the ICT Accelerating Education Transformation Summit. At the summit, Huawei awarded 24 instructors the title Huawei ICT Academy Global Most Valuable Instructor for the first time. This award aims to show gratitude for the important contributions these instructors have made to talent development, and mark them as role models that show how the brightest minds can develop even brighter minds. These role models will help drive sustainable development of the ICT talent ecosystem. The Huawei ICT Competition is an annual contest held by Huawei for global university and college students. Through the competition, Huawei aims to provide students with an international platform for healthy competition and the exchange of ideas.

Since its launch in 2015, the competition has helped students enhance their ICT knowledge and practical skills, while also increasing their ability to innovate by using new technologies and platforms. The ultimate goal is to advance technological development and facilitate digital inclusion around the world.