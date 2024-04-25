UAE

Emirates Red Crescent charity fundraiser iftar delights guests

The evening was a resounding success, boasting delectable cuisine, a lively ambiance, and impeccable service

Published: Thu 25 Apr 2024, 12:23 PM

The Friends of Emirates Red Crescent recently hosted a charity fundraising iftar during the holy month of Ramadan at Atrangi, curated by Ritu Dalmia, leaving attendees thoroughly impressed. The evening was a resounding success, boasting delectable cuisine, a lively ambiance, and impeccable service.

The culinary offerings, both delicious and artfully presented, were met with praise, while the vibrant and inclusive atmosphere fostered a sense of community and compassion among guests. With Ramadan serving as a poignant reminder to support the less fortunate, the event provided a meaningful platform for generosity and solidarity, as attendees united in support of The Emirates Red Crescent's initiatives in Gaza.


Looking ahead, the organising committee eagerly anticipates more such impactful events, dedicated to making a difference in the lives of those in need.


