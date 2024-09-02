Emirates.Estate releases area guides for property investors and people looking to relocate to the UAE

The release of these updated area guides comes at a time when the UAE real estate market is experiencing strong growth.

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 3:07 PM Last updated: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 3:16 PM

Emirates.Estate, an online real estate platform in the UAE, has released an extensive series of updated area guides designed to provide insights for property investors worldwide. These guides offer information on the most sought-after locations across the country and are aimed at helping investors make informed decisions in the UAE real estate market.

The release of these updated area guides comes at a time when the UAE real estate market is experiencing strong growth.

According to recent data from Statista, the UAE real estate market is anticipated to reach a value of Dh2.6 trillion ($707.86 billion) by the end of 2024. According to analysts, this extended growth is attributed to the increased interest of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), particularly their demand for luxury property investments in Dubai.

In a statement to the press, a senior representative for the platform said: “With its reputation for luxurious living, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and tax-free incentives, the UAE has long been a magnet for global property investors. However, navigating the real estate landscape can be a challenging task for those unfamiliar with the local market nuances. This is why, our team is excited to unveil our latest area guides, which are the result of months of extensive research and analysis. The guides provide practical insights to help investors make well-informed decisions.”

The updated area guides provide comprehensive insights into the most desirable locations for investment, including detailed overviews, lifestyle offerings, and unique selling points. The guides also feature in-depth analysis of the local property market, including average prices, rental yields, and growth potential, enabling investors to maximize their returns and minimise risk.

Among the updated area guides, Dubai and Abu Dhabi take center stage, showcasing the most attractive investment opportunities in these two iconic cities. The Dubai guide highlights the city's most sought-after areas, such as Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, and Emirates Hills, known for their luxurious properties and high rental yields. Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi guide shines a spotlight on up-and-coming neighborhoods like Saadiyat Island and Yas Island.

For investors, Emirates.Estate's area guides provide valuable insights into the local property market. They include information on the return on investment (ROI) for various types of properties, as well as the minimum and average sale prices. This data enables investors to make informed decisions about their property purchases. The guides also feature information on the rental market, including the minimum and average rental prices for different types of properties. This information is particularly useful for investors looking to generate rental income from their properties. The spokesperson went on to add: “Dubai has witnessed the sale of hundreds of luxury homes worth hundreds of millions this year, outpacing prime markets like New York and London. The rental market also mirrored this upward trajectory. We hope the guide will prove to be crucial for investors aiming to minimise their risk. The guides bridge this gap by providing comprehensive, up-to-date information on the most desirable locations for investment from the perspective of people looking to move into the country.” For families, the guides provide detailed information on the educational institutions in each area, from nurseries and primary schools to secondary schools and universities. They also highlight the healthcare facilities available, including hospitals, clinics, and specialized medical centers, giving residents peace of mind knowing they have access to quality healthcare services. Moreover, they also cover transportation options, including public transit systems, bus routes, and taxi services, making it easy for residents to navigate their new neighbourhood. For those who enjoy shopping, the guides showcase the various malls, markets, and retail outlets in each area, catering to diverse tastes and budgets. In addition to the informative text, the guides feature high-quality photos that showcase the unique character and beauty of each neighbourhood. These visuals help potential residents get a feel for the area and imagine themselves living there.

The updated area guides are now available on the Emirates.Estate website, providing global investors with instant access to the most comprehensive information on the UAE real estate market. Investors interested in reading the guides can visit their website today.